the Geforce RTX 3050 is not suitable for Ethereum mining

The next graphics card he will put on the market Nvidiaor the GeForce RTX 3050, will not be suitable for mining Ethereum.

The specifications of the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 card

The market launch is scheduled for Thursday 27 January 2022, but the official specifications have already been disclosed.

GeForce RTX 3050 will have 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM, enough to provide 18 TFLOP of ray tracing performance, 73 TFLOP of AI tensor performance and 9 TFLOP of shader performance.

The hashrate will be 12.5 MH / s with 73 W of power, so the card will most likely be able to use the Lite Hash Rate algorithm, and not the Ethash needed to mine ETH.

Even leaker wxnod confirmed that he only saw a hashrate of 13.66 MH / s at 57 W, while still using other mining software.

GeForce RTX 3050 so it might have a affordable priceas it will not be able to meet the demand of Ethereum miners, and therefore it should be targeting the low-cost graphics card market. However, the current shortage of chips could still push the price higher than the recommended one.

According to the official prices, € 249, an ETH miner has been estimated that it would take about 500 days to recover the cost of the investment, provided, however, that the price does not increase after launch (which is likely) and that the value of ETH does not fall further.

Ethereum graphics cards and mining

Graphics cards are heavily used by Ethereum miners, while Bitcoin miners prefer ASICs which have far greater power and much higher costs.

For this reason there is always one great demand for graphics cards, partly generated by the miners. This tends to significantly increase the price of these cards, making it difficult for those who use them for other purposes, such as gaming.

That of Nvidia may have been a strategic choice, that is to market a new cheap graphics card specially designed not to be exploited for the mining of Ethereum, so as to be able to keep the price relatively low. Also because the shortage of chips will certainly increase it a bit anyway, so it was necessary to completely eliminate the other powerful factor of increasing the price.

Also note that in the last months Lto the profitability of the Ethereum mining collapseddue to the sharp decline in ETH’s value.

It was above $ 0.08 per day per MHash / s in early November, but has now plummeted to just above $ 0.03, returning to December 2020 levels, when 1 ETH was only worth $ 600.