The general blackout cannot be ruled out. Giorgetti: «Europe define a plan to avoid it» – The video

“A blackout it cannot be excluded with respect to the current structure of energy supply ». These are the words of the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, during the assembly of Confartigianato. For days, indeed for months, Europe has been shaking at the thought of a blackout general that could spread like wildfire in all countries. The Spaniards have already emptied their hardware, looking for camping torches and stoves to deal with any energy shortages, while the Austrian Ministry of Defense has recommended citizens to “have food at home for at least two weeks”. After the rise in electricity and gas bills, which started on October 1st, the hypothesis of a power outage is becoming more and more probable. Added to this is the shortage of fuel and the structural problem of last year, during which the previous energy stocks were practically exhausted. Cyber ​​attacks are also worrying, given that national systems are interconnected and sabotage of one could have a domino effect on the others. “It is important to sterilize as equitably as possible the impact of the rise in bills on households and businesses – said Giorgetti – This net of the need for a plan to be defined at European level to avoid even worse things”.

