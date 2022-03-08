The general explains what will happen in the skies: “A Mig is not a car …”

Recourse to the planes opens up new scenarios of the clashes in Ukraine, but the hypothesis of possibly providing further means to Zelenskii’s men through NATO countries risks widening the conflict.

To explain it toAdnKronos is the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense Vincenzo Camporini. “My impression is that the operation in Ukraine was considered so easy to conclude, as Putin said, in 48 hours” explains the general, and that “A ‘walk’ of land troops would therefore have been enough to force Kiev to capitulate”. The greater resistance of Zelenskii’s troops led to the choice of also using airplanes in the conflict, with “bombings, heavy artillery and Grad-type missiles. The consequence” Camporini continues, “is that we are dealing with weapon systems that, only minimally, use high-precision bullets” . This means, in the general’s opinion, increasing the likelihood of collateral damage and casualties. “It seems that the Ukrainian Air Force’s ability to oppose is very limited” the general must admit, explaining to the microphones of AdnKronos even those that are the greatest dangers for the Russian air force, especially surface-to-air missiles. Missiles that, according to Camporini, they would have “high probability of success so much that it seems there have been some losses among the Russians in recent days and that some helicopters have been shot down” .

Involving some NATO countries to provide Ukrainians with new aircraft would not be desirable, for two reasons in particular. First of all “flying an airplane is not like carrying a car”, the general specifies, given that “For each type of aircraft there is a different version, specific training is required which requires time, flight hours and commitment. The possibility of lending aircraft to Ukrainians is therefore limited to the aircraft they know” namely i Mig and the Sukhoi. Means that, however much “remnants of the Warsaw Pact” still fall within the availability of countries such as Romania and Poland. “Technically they are available, politically it would be a leap that would raise the risk levels of a military confrontation between NATO and Russia” continues Camporini.