the general in command of nearly ten thousand Italian soldiers

From the war against the Covid to the real one, with soldiers, weapons, tanks and planes that you fight in Ukraine. On April 1, the general Francesco Figliuolo he will no longer be the pandemic emergency commissioner – an activity he has been carrying out since 1 March 2021 – but he will be able to devote himself full time to his other role, that of Joint Chief Operating Officer, who coordinates, plans and directs the operations of almost ten thousand Italian soldiers engaged in missions abroad. It is the decree law of last Thursday that defines the exit strategy from the emergency, indicating in article 2 the new structure that will take the place of the commissioner: the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic which will operate until 31 December 2022.

MORE INFORMATION

Nine months, therefore, before leaving all duties on the matter to the Ministry of Health in 2023. The Director of the Unit – who in any case acts with the powers attributed to the Extraordinary Commissioner – will be indicated shortly by a decree of the Prime Minister. It will probably be another general who will complete the work begun by Figliuolo. Among the eligible candidates Maurizio Riccò, current logistic commander of the Army. He will be flanked by a deputy director to be chosen from among the first-tier managers of the Ministry of Health who, after this period of ‘ferrying’ will resume the ‘ball of anti-Covid vaccination from next January 1st. They were complicated months for the Lucanian general, who became a popular character with his uniform marked with many honors and the Alpine hat. It started with a frantic search for vaccines, which were not very available at the time.

By the end of his assignment, 135 million doses were administered. The primary cycle was completed by 49.7 million Italians (83.9% of the total population). 38.6 million people took the third dose (65.2% of the total). In the hottest periods, the doses also exceeded 600 thousand per day. There has been a sharp decline in recent months and yesterday only 54,000 doses were injected. There are 4 million and 490 Italians who have not yet been vaccinated. A hard core that now seems difficult to scratch. But it is still too early to return to the ordinary, was the Government’s reasoning. Indeed, it is necessary “to continue to have, even after the date of 31 March 2022 (that of the end of the emergency, ed), a structure with adequate capacity to respond to possible worsening of the national epidemiological context”. Hence the temporary unit, which will have a leaner staff than the Figliuolo structure, also due to the drop in demand for vaccines. Part of the Commissioner’s staff will be supported by experts from the Ministry of Health.

The Unit takes over in all active and passive relationships headed by the Extraordinary Commissioner and will take care of “the definition and, where possible, the conclusion of the administrative, accounting and legal activities still in progress”, attributed to Figliuolo’s competence. Finally, in view of the takeover from January 1, 2023, the Ministry of Health is authorized to hire 56 personnel, starting from October 1, to “guarantee support actions in the fight against pandemics in favor of regional health systems , ensuring the supply of drugs and vaccines for the treatment of emerging epidemic-pandemic pathologies and of individual protection devices “.