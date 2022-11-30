the general knowledge quiz on Dwayne Johnson

Published on

November 28, 2022



10:00 a.m.

By Alexis Savona



fans of YoungRock, you will be delighted since the new season 2 is broadcast every Monday at 8:55 p.m. on AB1. The opportunity to test your knowledge of Dwayne Johnson through a general knowledge quiz.

IF THE QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING FOR YOU, CLICK HERE.

What year was Dwyane Johnson born? © DC Films He was born on May 2, 1972. Besides being American, what other nationality is he? © Universal Pictures What was the profession of his father, Rocky Johnson? © NBC He was a professional wrestler, just like his son Dwyane. What study did Dwyane Johnson do? © NBC He studied criminology in order to work in the FBI. Where did he get injured, preventing him from pursuing a career in American football? © Warner Bros. Dwyane Johnson suffered a shoulder injury which prevented him from continuing his football career. Why didn’t Dwyane Johnson play Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? © Warner Bros. He didn’t play Willy Wonka because he wasn’t well known at the time. The role was therefore given to Johnny Depp. Speaking of his acting career, in which series did he take his first steps? ©HBO. His very first role as an actor was for the series That ’70s Show. What record did he break in 2016? © Sony Pictures Releasing France He was the highest paid actor in the world in 2016. In what year did the Young Rock series land on television? © NBC It is in 2021, more precisely on February 16. Which actor does NOT play young Dwayne Johnson in the Young Rock series? © NBC Adrian Groulx plays Dwayne Johnson at the age of 10. Bradley Constant at 15 and Uli Latukefu from 18 to 21. Cheer ! You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]] Dwayne Johnson is very clearly your favorite actor, so much so that you know absolutely everything about his career as well as his private life. Besides, YoungRock is the series you need since it retraces the defining moments of the life of Dwayne Johnson. And good news, the new season 2 is broadcast every Monday at 8:55 p.m. on AB1. Not bad at all ! You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]] Among your top favorite actors is Dwayne Johnson. In any case, that’s what your score on our general culture quiz on the actor suggests. And if you want to learn more about him, find the unreleased season 2 airs every Monday at 8:55 p.m. on AB1. Medium You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]] It’s clear that you like Dwyane Johnson, but your score on our general knowledge quiz shows that you don’t know him enough. Luckily, the unreleased Season 2 airs every Monday at 8:55 p.m. on AB1. So, you will be able to learn more about him!

Find the new season 2 of YoungRock every Monday at 8:55 p.m. on AB1.