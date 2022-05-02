The general practitioner, the lost role of modern medicine » Al Poniente

“Doctors do not treat diseases, they treat patients with diseases, they treat integral human beings, that is, we cannot see our patients in a disaggregated way.”

In Colombia and in the world, it has become a custom and a trend that medicine should be practiced mostly by specialists, downplaying the role of the family doctor or personal doctor, if you want to call it something else. Unfortunately, general practitioners have become “professionals in referring patients” for various reasons: sometimes because they limit them when requesting some tests with the well-known argument of cost control by insurance, or because they are simply becoming too “Americanized” in the way you see patients. Let us remember that medicine in the United States is so fragmented that if a patient goes to the pulmonologist for a pulmonary problem, he does not also treat hypertension or hypothyroidism, he simply refers him to another specialist to formulate it. So the doctor went from being a professional who sees patients to a professional who sees diseases.

In the United States there are even cases of supra-specialists who only treat one side and not the other, for example, neurosurgeons who only operate aneurysms in the right part of the brain, not the left. In terms of public health, this practice is absolutely inefficient and absurd.

Doctors do not treat diseases, they treat patients with diseases, they treat integral human beings, that is, we cannot see our patients in a disaggregated way. It is not that now the specialists must know everything, no, shoemaker to his shoe, but general medicine and family medicine are the link that allows the correct integration between the different clinical actors because they are the patients’ general practitioners .

The role of the general practitioner goes beyond being a simple gateway to the health system. If it is seen like this, this results in affecting the system because human talent is wasted with a secretarial function that has nothing to do with the training of doctors. General practitioners are clinicians with sufficient criteria and although they are the gateway, they cannot be the barrier, that is, they cannot be an obstacle for patients and this is precisely the role that the insurers have apparently entrusted to them: to be a filter inexorable that decides whether or not the patient goes to a specialist or another and thus control spending. But neither is it that general practitioners keep all the cases even if they are outside their sphere of knowledge. No, what it is about is that if the patient has to go to a specialist, they should return because the general practitioner or the family doctor is still their family doctor.

Except for surgeries, all diseases are managed by general practitioners with the support, in some difficult cases, of family doctors and even first-level outpatient internists. The problem is that everyone works on their own, like loose wheels without understanding that we are part of the same work team.

It is the duty of insurers to create work teams made up of specialists and general and family physicians, and to guarantee that the patient returns.

It is necessary to train general practitioners in the management of the pathologies that are referred the most, and it is necessary to train all physicians in clinical management, in order to create a true care model that integrates general practitioners with specialists for the benefit of patients.

They may wonder how this can contribute to improving the health system and clinical practice? Part of the great problem that our health system has is the lack of appointment opportunities and this has brought many legal problems to both health institutions and professionals. Furthermore, health professionals are not part of the problem, they are part of the solution, and part of this solution is to improve patient management.

Physicians cannot continue as loose wheels, each one on their own, they must work as an integrated system, not disaggregated. Unfortunately, modern medicine has fragmented patients by diseases, by systems, and in this way we are getting used to it, as if our patients were not a unit but a puzzle made up of many parts, and each doctor or specialist is in charge of one of them. them without considering the others. It is no secret to anyone about the drug interactions that can occur in a patient polymedicated by many doctors, such as elderly patients who are managed by five or six different specialties, some of them even with more than fifteen drugs a day. The question is: who is in charge of putting together this puzzle that patients have become?

That is the task of general practitioners and family doctors and, why not on some occasions of internists, because they are the ones who have, like their general practitioner, the global panorama, who can integrate all these parts and see that human being as a unit called a patient.



