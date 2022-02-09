the general practitioners of Pisa denounce the situation

Family doctors severely tested by patient management in almost two years of pandemic with a significantly increased workload among sick patients and bureaucracy to deal with are making their voices heard again.

“General practitioners they fight alone, without any help, for two years against the pandemic and in addition to the treatment of the chronic and the many patients affected by Covid 19 must also respond to a myriad of requests from citizens with vaccinations or tampons performed in other regions or abroad or suffering from Covid which does not receive the Green pass “. This is the outburst-denunciation of Luca Puccetti, provincial secretary of FIMMG Pisa, in the face of the umpteenth situation of confusion that leads patients, not finding the necessary answers and related services elsewhere, to turn to family doctors.

“The Tuscany Region – explains Puccetti – has its own case and swab management system different from the national system. National toll-free numbers, such as 1500, give citizens incorrect or partial information referring to rules that apply to other regions, but not in Tuscany “. “These continuous requests – denounces the FIMMG secretary – prevent general practitioners from taking care of their patients, diverting them to grueling explanations that others should give. Huge amounts of time and energy are thus wasted as general practitioners cannot ‘free’ anyone, being the task of Public Hygiene in Tuscany, as sanctioned by the Regional Ordinance number 2 of 2022 which is based on the direct collaboration of citizens who must self-report their condition through the portal https: //referticovid.sanita. toscana.it “.

“We therefore ask citizens who have problems unlocking the Green pass or registering swabs and vaccines carried out in other regions or even in other countries – concludes Puccetti – not to contact general practitioners, who have no competence in Tuscany to solve these problems, but to the offices of the territorially competent ASL through the channels set up ad hoc “.