The general strike is a clear distancing from Draghi’s political economy

The gash opened by the general strike of 16 December it is illuminating and that is why we want to obscure it. Not only does it shed light on the precariousness of work, the increase in inequalities and the insufficiency of the resources made available to the weaker classes, but it is a clear distancing itself from Draghi’s political economy, conducted under the sign of the inevitability of the health emergency and justified by the exhaustive approach of one “official” medical science dedicated to the survivors, rather than more completely to the universal care of the living. A cure on which, as Bergoglio repeats – mentioned in passing at the time of his inauguration by the Prime Minister – the future of the entire planet will depend more and more.

Medical science – that, let’s not forget, controlled by Big Pharma – has practically subsumed every resource in the country and has led to the investment of immense public resources on vaccines and for pharmaceutical companies, leaving in the shade a line aimed at a policy of investment of resources. public bodies on health, transport prevention, schools, health and the regeneration of the planet. Unfortunately, we neglected to invest in all those things that at the beginning of the pandemic we said we wanted to do and that were put on the list of a Pnrr that still remains almost stranger, when it does not act as a cover for outdated models, as in the case of the disdained turbogas plants in the territories to which they would be destined.

Thus, even science, by definition interdisciplinary and in a dialectical ferment on objectives in continuous verification, with Draghi has not put its potential to good use over a vast arc to be able to range on the most insidious emergencies that we will find aggravated and on the shoulders of the most weak and marginalized. The participation of citizens, territories, associations and institutions, trade unions has been mortified and even the sciences have suffered in a social isolation manned by specialists. It is therefore not surprising that the Nobel, Giorgio Parisi, has dedicated his first words of satisfaction for the award received not to the success of his formulas, but to the problems that the advancement of knowledge poses to politics for the abrupt climate change in progress.

The strike in preparation in the workplace that Landini And Bombers they have wisely announced, points out to the country that the world of work demands, just when the pandemic is ongoing, an effort for structural change in the liberal system – the undisputed winner at the present time – but the enemy of climate recovery, care for the planet, social justice.

While our news and talk shows were ringing data on infections from morning to evening, the new German government reached a definitive agreement on the overcoming nuclear energy and pushed for ambitious goals on renewables, warning European weavers of the new green taxonomy to be adopted for European public funds. There Spain meanwhile it shifted its electric potential to wind and solar and into Baltic blades of tens of MW each rose. On the other hand, with citizens acting as spectators in a bleak scenario saturated by the “totoquirinale” and the forecasts for February 2022 on the former ECB guide, our ministers, called into question on the energy transition and industrial policy, joked about the return of the atom and made it pass in silence the privatization of water by decree, powerlessly recording a rain of requests for business relocations.

Energy, health, water, work: four issues that can only be at the center of a providential general strike. This would pay off a debt between work, students and the environment and cancel an improvised corporate manifesto signed with Confindustria by the confederal trade unions of the electricians and exhibited as a trophy by Cingolani and Descalzi at the stage of Atreju, the Meloni festival. In joint document Confindustria-Confederal Electricity Unions one even goes so far as to ask to consider the methane in the EU green taxonomy, thus undermining the credibility of the Green Deal and throwing a left-handed blow to the populations who, as in Civitavecchia, are redesigning a non-fossil electricity production system with experts, companies and researchers.

It will be installed on December 15th afternoon a tent in front of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Mite) to recall the commitments imposed on water and nuclear power by the 2011 referendums and to combat the use of fossil gas in new energy plants. There is a continuity between the tent and the abstention from work the next day: conflict and dissent make democracy stronger and representatives less alone, especially when the interests in the field go beyond the corporations and look to the new generations and to the law. to the environment and work. Even between Eni and Enel at the highest level, a different vision of the role of companies has opened up public subsidiaries on the fate of fossil and renewable sources. Why should citizens who pay taxes and bills not be actively informed and participate?

It is therefore desirable that citizens, workers and the streets send the signal of an inversion – with particular hope and trust also in the young activists who in recent years have given life to major demonstrations for new policies oriented towards “green” full employment. , in a structurally peaceful and more just society.