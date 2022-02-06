the generals against Amira, “the woman with the pants” – Corriere.it

from Michele Farina

The feminist kidnapped by the secret police and reappeared in prison after ten days. No accusations

Amira Osman knows her tormentors: twenty years ago they arrested her for wearing trousers, ten years ago they tried her for walking without a veil, ten nights ago they went to fetch her with Kalashnikovs leveled in her sister Amani’s house: thirty men from the notorious Gis, the Sudanese secret police, took away a woman in a wheelchair without allowing her to take medicine with them (suffering from semi-paralysis following an accident). As in the days of dictator Al Bashir, when hundreds of opponents were held captive and tortured in ghost prisons.

At last yesterday there was news from him, after pressure from the family and a protest in front of the UN headquarters in Khartoum. Amira in Omdurman Prison. Relief (because he is alive) and indignation for his kidnapping: at least seventy people like her, taken from the masked henchmen of the military junta who on 25 October regained full power in Sudan, putting an end to the path of joint government with civil society which should have led to democratic elections next year.

Osman, civil engineer, historical figure of the Sudanese resistance and founder of the association No to the oppression of women, long persecuted for the feminist challenges and its indecent dress under the old regime. Now the same generals who supported Al Bashir (before having him arrested in 2019 in the wake of popular protests) have taken up the old methods.

Arrests without a warrant, disappeared. And the women, still at the forefront of the protests against the coup, pay a very high price for their courage. So the activist Eman Mirghani in recent weeks disappeared from the Ministry of Health where she worked, in the light of day, attracted outside by the phone call of a fake colleague in need of help. Writer Zeinab Mohammed Salih on Bbc condemns the crimes of the secret police of which Osman is the latest victim. Relief and indignation: Amira resurfaced yesterday in Omdurman prison, and only after the denunciation of her family. No accusations, but the clear motivation. Osman thundered against the systematic violence of the security forces against women during the demonstrations: beatings, offenses and rape.

(Farid Adly collaborated)