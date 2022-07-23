The generational change does not come in Family Medicine and Pediatrics and the health workers ask for measures to “incentivize” these places in León

It is not an unfounded fear, but neither is it a palpable problem because it has not yet occurred. But it is in the making to be able to generate enormous upheavals. Health unions warn of the lack of a generational change in two health specialties, Family Medicine and Pediatrics in Primary Care, which could compromise care in these areas in a short period of time.

The high number of retirements that Sacyl foresees for a period of five years in which 26% of the current doctors will abandon their professional practice, and that the preference of the new generations is to opt for other specialties leaves coverage in serious problems of the places needed in these two specialties.

The province has, today, 1,437 doctors who are over 60 years of age, more than a quarter of those who currently practice and who, in just five years, will end their professional activity. And there are not enough doctors who come from behind with Family Medicine and Pediatrics in Primary Care as one of their options to practice their profession.

Vacancies piling up



In the Resident Intern competitions that are convened every January, the problem becomes chronic: the vacancies for primary care physicians and paediatricians accumulate in a province where its geographical dispersion and demographic conditions mean that these positions, especially in rural areas, are not attractive.

The candidates for these places, in many cases, choose to repeat this test one more year and opt, with a higher grade, for other more attractive specialties for them, leaving these places vacant year after year and, therefore, putting in serious difficulties optimal care in these two areas.

Demand measures



For this reason, from the CSIF union, in the mouth of its Health representative, Rubén Martínez, they demand “incentivize” these places to make them attractive. «A family doctor in rural León drives many kilometers and that is acceptable at first, but not when you are looking for some personal stability», he has expressed.

For this reason, this incentive for these places with difficult coverage calls for a “reorganization” of medical assistance, recalling that the last law in this regard dates from 1986 and “in more than 35 years, the population distribution of this province and of this community.”

This situation has generated cases as outlandish as family doctors and paediatricians who have delayed their retirement for a few months to continue providing this service while waiting for someone to take their place, without said replacement being given and, for a few more months, the position Uncovered.