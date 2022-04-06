The ‘genius child’ who will honor Messi’s ’10’

His football has no mystery: control, cut and shot on goal. You can repeat the formula As many times as necessary, that the rivals will not be able to learn it.

Pedro is the simplicity made a footballer, a tribute to the basic concepts of the game masterfully executed. Perfect reception, orientation, foot pass, pause, feint and shot. There is not an element that it lacks, on the contrary, it is complex to identify which one it captures in the best way.

The goal against Sevilla is a marvel of resources: He controls Dembélé’s diagonal with his right and changes the ball to the left to make the first cut with that profile in which he leaves two rivals seeded; he returns to his best leg, second feint to eliminate another defender and impeccable shot hit the right post by goalkeeper Bono.

Pedri. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

“Whenever I see a leg in front trim… and chuto”, he summed up at the end of the game with the same simplicity that he conveyed when conceiving a score that is only within the reach of geniuses. And he is one of them, at 19 years old. a genius boy.

It has been compared to Andres Iniesta, one of his idols, and now it is often beginning to be read or heard that he scores goals ‘a la Messi’. The truth is that with his age and talent he will forge his own legend, that of Pedri, although he could well be called Don Pedro González López.

He is a footballer from head to toe who understands and gives meaning to the game with the maturity of an adult and the nerve unique of prodigy.

What fortune for Barça and Spain! This kid is the new number ’10’ —although he wears 16— of the world soccerone of them jewels that appear every 20 or 30 years to take the place of the legends that left or are leaving.

So, please, if in Spain they already gave him the ‘10‘, FC Barcelona should not take long to do the same. If someone will honor Messi with completeness is this genius child.