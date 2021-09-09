“The genius of the scam” in action on Rai Movie (channel 24)

Rai Movie (digital terrestrial channel 24) dedicated to the 78th Venice International Film Festival continues on Friday 10 September. At 9.10 pm the film “The genius of the scam” by Ridley Scott will be shown. Roy, an obsessive-compulsive con man, is reunited with his daughter to teach her the art of deception. Is it to be trusted? Based on the novel by Eric Garcia, and presented in Venice in 2003, the protagonist is Nicolas Cage.

The “Venezia Daily” program will follow, a daily appointment with the most significant events of the day spent in the lagoon.

At 11.25pm, “Suburbicon”, the dark comedy by George Clooney with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is the city of the American dream, a paradise of perfection and economic boom, with colorful and perfectly aligned houses, educated and very religious inhabitants. Among them is the Lodge family, consisting of Gardner Lodge, little son, wife in a wheelchair and her near-twin sister, both played by Julianne Moore. One night two men attack the family and kill the paralyzed woman. It is only the beginning of a long series of violence, revenge and betrayal. The Lodges hide a terrible truth and perhaps no one in Suburbicon is truly innocent, where everything is as it seems, fun, irreverent and ferocious, in true Coen style.

