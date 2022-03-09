The Genoese candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize and the vaccine ‘for the world’ – Primocanale.it



GENOA – Hers has been called ‘the vaccine for the world’. The microbiologist of Genoese origins Maria Elena Bottazzi is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The scholar received the joint application together with her colleague Peter Hotez, for the anti-Covid vaccine, Corbevaxapproved in India at the end of 2021, not covered by any patent and therefore accessible to all.

Guest at Tiziana & Cirone on Primocanale in the special day dedicated to women he told: “The goal is to bring health to the center of the table in order to give everyone the same access to health. This is a Coronavirus vaccine that we have been working on for 10 years. It uses a very common technology that it allows an easy production system – explains Bottazzi -. It can be easily stored and just as easily distributed in the most remote places in the world “.

An unexpected Nobel Peace Prize nomination. “The first reaction was shock – says Bottazzi -. I am the second woman in the history of Central America to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is an honor and a responsibility. But it is also a message that shows that if one wants to can achieve these results. It takes dedication, courage, the desire to study and do a job that helps people “.