The German 10-year Bund turns positive: what does it mean?

The yield of the German Bund at 10 years, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro area, has fluctuated above zero for the first time since 2019.

Investors are betting that central banks will have to withdraw stimulus measures to slow inflation, even in Eurozone.

May 2019 was the last time German 10-year yields were above zero. Since then, the accommodative policy of the ECB has started to push interest rates down. The negative yields mean that investors are actually paying the German government to lend them money.

Ten-year Bund: Positive Return, Analysis and Forecasts

The bond market is becoming the protagonist in this historical phase so linked to the decisions of central banks.

As the leap of the gods continues US TreasurySurprise bond yields are also moving in Europe.

Specifically, on Wednesday 19 January the financial costs for the German government continued their upward push, with the 10-year Bund yield benchmark traded in positive territory for the first time in nearly three years.

The 10-year bond rose to 0.009%, the highest level since May 2019, reflecting a decline in the price of debt. In mid-December, the Bund yield had reached around -0.4%.

The global rise in yields, driven by United States, reflects investor nervousness that politicians will have to act quickly to cool the intense price growth which has taken hold in large economies.

Eurozone inflation rose to 5% in December, setting a record since single currency was created and raising doubts about how quickly price pressures will ease in 2022.

At its December meeting, the ECB announced that it would continue its asset purchases after its PEPP program expired in March, but at a slower pace.

This, combined with signs that the US is moving towards tighter policy, has pushed higher German bond yields.

Now all the spotlights are on Frankfurt. Central bank policy in times of financial stress usually focuses on the bond market. The central banks they buy sovereign bonds, reducing their yields, which then lowers the cost of borrowing for the government and also lowers interest rates for all types of loans and mortgages.

The rebound after the pandemic freezes saw consumer prices skyrocket amid a loose monetary policy. And now central banks are trying to limit their stimulus to try to cool inflation. There Bank of England it has already raised rates by 15 basis points.

On this front, however, the ECB is lagging behind the BoE and the Fed and does not intend to act with rate hikes before 2023.

Meanwhile, however, inflationary pressure and broader moves in the global bond market have helped push Bund yields above zero.