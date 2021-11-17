The German government’s rush to curb the fourth wave, the letter to the doctors: “Third dose even for 18-year-olds, don’t wait 6 months”

In Germany, the third dose of the vaccine is on its way, which can be inoculated to all patients aged 18 and over, without waiting for the six months of effectiveness of the other two previous doses to expire. This is what was established by the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who sent a letter to the country’s doctors. The document is signed together with the president of the federal association of medical houses, Andreas Gassen. The decision was made after the sudden increase in the epidemiological curve that marks beyond 40 thousand cases of Coronavirus contagion per day. Moreover, in Germany only the 67.6% underwent the full vaccination and so far they have had the booster 4 million of people. A situation that has led the government to reflect on the hypothesis, for example, of admitting citizens to public events only with negative tests even for vaccinated and cured (2G Plus model). Furthermore, the country is preparing to restore smart working for all those who have the opportunity to carry out their work from home.

The situation in the country

In the meantime, the race has begun for many laender to exclude unvaccinated citizens from restaurants, bars, clubs and cultural events. The 2G model, which provides for the Green pass limited to vaccinated and cured individuals excluding tampons, is spreading like wildfire. To adopt it not only Berlin, but also Saxony – which among other things today announced that it wants to further tighten the measures. The squeeze on the No vax has come into effect in Bavaria, and will continue to do so next week in North Rhine-Westphalia. The situation remains particularly serious in Saxony (where the weekly index has soared to 759.3), in Thuringia and Bavaria, where it remains above i 500, and regional administrators have repeatedly warned that the health system is nearly on edge. Saxony has therefore decided to extend 2G to retail stores as well, excluding only supermarkets and drugstores.

The vaccine debate

With full vaccination coverage on the 67.6% of the population, Germany records the 70.1% of people who have had their first dose. Four million people have undergone the recall. According to a survey, the majority of Germans would be in favor of making the Covid vaccine compulsory in a generalized way. The Social Democrats, on the other hand, have today signaled that they are in favor of taxation for some categories, such as in the case of health personnel, nursing homes and employees of kindergartens.

