the German ideology ready to asphalt the plans of Draghi and Macron

The interview with Christian Lindner, German Minister of Economy, published by Republic on the day of his meeting with his Italian counterpart Daniele Franco, a testimony of how ordoliberalism is an extraordinarily persistent ideology will remain in the times to come. An ideology that is embodied in the neo-chamber government of officials and technicians and not an economic-social theory. Moreover, its theoretical foundations are very fragile and all linked to the historical period in which it was born. A very powerful ideology destined to become hegemonic, just as it has in fact become despite the pandemic and despite the social and psychological pain that emanates from the societies affected by the contamination.

The central step is where Lindner states: “I’m not ideological. But I have ordoliberal ideas and I see myself in a certain continuity in representing the interests of my country. But I also believe that Germany’s interests and values ​​are absolutely compatible with common European interests ”. With what follows, as is clearly explained when answering the question about the ideas expressed by Macron and Draghi on the need to rewrite the EU Treaties: “I don’t think – Lindner says – that the pooling of risks and the softening common rules make us progress. However, of course, a way will have to be found to improve the Stability Pact by ensuring that debt relief does not take away the margins for investments in advanced technologies, environmental protection and other important priorities “.

And here immediately comes to mind the fact that has never been sufficiently emphasized: that is, of how much targeted only at two production and economic-social chains, Germany has centralized the funds required for the PNRR (environment and digital), as well as France (it has added social inclusion), while instead Italy has dispersed them in as many as six supply chains, without ever having even been able to spend EU funds and now having to quickly and wisely articulate the thousand streams of debt and subsidy requests.

In short, Germany, with the new government under Social Democratic leadership, it had seemed to many that they could return to the historical positions they had held in their standard-bearer Helmut Schmidt. I remember the day, in late September 2012, when still full of energy and about to leave for a trip to Singapore, Schmidt summarized an extraordinarily simple and effective critique of Germany’s European policy. during the speech of thanks for having received the Preis des Westfälischen Friedens in Münster, awarded every two years to personalities who fight for unity and peace in a federal Europe. It was in the midst of the sovereign debt crisis. It was a voice that, outside the chorus, opposed what he called an “anesthetized and frightened public opinion”; attacked German “national selfishness” and claimed that the European Union “could have failed because of the Germans”. Finally, he recalled former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and the work he had done for European integration and launched himself against “German public opinion unfortunately conditioned from a national-selfish point of view”.

The leader of the German Liberals, on the other hand, explains in the interview how the centralization of the various European national capitalisms is only deceptively aimed at adopting neo-Keynesian policies. We must reduce public debts, he argues, but at the same time we must not tie our hands to the ECB, in German sauce, however. And if the Recovery Fund can improve it is only to “carve out the margins to invest in the economic future”, so as to guarantee the EU that ecological and digital transition for which it will be necessary to spend much more than the already foreseen mutualization of the debt embodied in the Next Generation EU. And this is inevitable, also due to the fact that Germany, certainly irreversibly a land and not a sea power and reluctant to armed intervention in international relations, according to Lindner, will have to expand its international role. What will happen in the confrontation in Ukraine will be fundamental. The fact that Lindner announces in this interview that the Scholz Government he will not be weak with Putin because he proposes to train Ukrainian army officers and personnel in Germany implies that alongside the funds for digital and climate, an increase in military spending is expected. This does not reconcile with the exquisitely ordoliberal affirmation with which the interview ends: “From next year we will return to the fiscal constraints that our Constitution imposes on us, with a very stringent limit for the annual budget. Here is our dual strategy: targeted investment spending, but severe tax constraints must apply to redistribution, current spending and social spending “,” the Next Generation Eu was a single response to a single event “,” we need to understand how to evaluate banks that have a particularly high share of government bonds on their balance sheets. Because the risk is that private and public debts will mix and that the risks associated with public debts will be transferred to the financial sector of another country ”.

In short, this time too ideologies are ideologies because they contradict their own presuppositions. And in this case: where can the resources desired by the minister be found if not in a profound change in the EU’s economic policy? Otherwise the only answer is that they will find themselves extracting them from the less powerful nations on the continent. And what that Macron and Draghi they want to avoid. But precisely for this reason the German problem is fundamental for growth. For the German ruling class, it must continue to be based on the continuity of the economic policy based on exports and low wages and therefore in a constant and increasingly solid alliance with China, subjecting all other European nations to this design.

Compared to the period between the two world wars, nothing has changed in the German imperial growth strategy. Only the living space has changed, it is now much wider: not only would it dominate Europe unchallenged, but it would go beyond the Urals to reach China. Congratulations.

