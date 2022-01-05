The German newspaper Die Zeit: “Joseph Ratzinger knew of child abuse in his diocese and did not stop them”

According to the German newspaper Die Zeit, Joseph Ratzinger – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI – is accused of not having put an end to the abuses of a priest from his diocese. This is testified by an “extrajudicial decree” of the ecclesiastical court of the archdiocese of Munich and Freising in 2016 which criticizes the behavior of some senior prelates. The latter would not have stopped the work of a clergyman, Peter H., accused of 23 cases of sexual abuse of minors between the ages of 8 and 16 between 1973 and 1996: among them there is, in fact, Ratzinger himself, archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982. The investigation was conducted by lawyers from the Munich law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl.

Read Also Pedophilia, the Washington Post investigation: “Money from the cardinal to John Paul II and Benedict XVI in exchange for silence”

Peter H. at the time was a young chaplain and pastor in the area of Ruhr, and, second Die Zeit, he was able to exploit his position of power and confidence as a parish priest in Bavaria: his superiors did nothing to stop him. As the only consequence of his actions, the priest had to pay three months’ salary at the Tabaluga Children’s Foundation. Also, once he retired, he was no longer allowed to exercise the priesthood. Instead, he was spared the maximum penalty, that is, elimination from the clergy.

The “extrajudicial decree” of 2016 was signed by Lorenz Wolf – head of the ecclesiastical tribunal of Munich – by two other ecclesiastical judges and an ecclesiastical notary. The authenticity of the document is confirmed by a second source. The document has been cited in the past by two other German newspapers: in 2018 by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and in 2020 from Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Read Also Violence against children of the Regensburg Choir: Georg Ratzinger’s 30th anniversary and that promotion of Cardinal Müller

It is not the first time that Benedict XVI is involved in these events. In 2013 The XIX Century he wrote that the former Pope was aware of facts of pedophilia that took place in the diocese of Savona in 2003 but did not report. In 2017, the abuses of more than 500 minors were discovered Regensburger Domspatzen, the children’s choir directed for thirty years – from 1964 to 1994 – by Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, older brother of Benedict XVI. And two years later, in 2019, the case revealed by the Washington Post: the priest Theodore McCarrick, reduced to the lay state by Pope francesco precisely for having committed sexual abuse of minors, he would have covered the violence for decades, paying in total 600 thousand dollars before a Saint John Paul II and then to Benedict XVI.