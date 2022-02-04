The German priests want to get married, the first green light from the bishops: towards the official request to the Pope

A real revolution for the Catholic world could start from the German church under pressure after the scandals on pedophilia cases that emerged in the diocese of Munich. The German synod drafted and voted on a document in which it proposes to Pope Francis the removal of the obligation of celibacy for priests. While showing appreciation for the traditional lifestyle of priests, the synodal process approved with 86% of the preferences the first reading of the text entitled “The celibacy of priests, strengthening and openness”. In the fall, the synodale Weg he will have to express himself a second time on the request, again by voting. If even on that occasion the will to expand the mesh of celibacy is confirmed, the leaders of the German church will have the task of elaborating a proposal and presenting it directly to the Pope.

In addition to the admission of married priests, the synod document also speaks of consent for priests to marry after having already received the sacrament of orders. According to what is reported by the site katholisch.deDuring the debate, the participants in the synod dwelt several times on the coexistence of celibate and married priests in Orthodox churches. Furthermore, today, former Protestant and Anglican pastors united in marriage can be admitted as priests into the Catholic church. In Germany, the topic had been raised in recent days by Reinhard Marx of Munich, former president of the German bishops’ conference. “Some priests would be better off if they were married. Not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their lives and they wouldn’t be alone. We need these discussions, ”he said.

Equally explicit was the position taken by the Luxembourgish cardinal Hollerich. In an interview with the French newspaper La Croix, he had said: «Let us ask ourselves frankly if a priest must necessarily be celibate. I have a very high opinion of celibacy, but is it essential? I have married deacons in my diocese who exercise their diaconate in a wonderful way, they give homilies with which they touch people much more strongly than we who are celibate. Why not also have married priests? And even if a priest can no longer live this solitude, we must be able to understand him, not condemn ».

