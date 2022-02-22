The German scammer who steals Dominican looks on Netflix

Netflix launched productions in February in which it has exposed people who have dedicated themselves to scamming others, such as “Inventing Anna”, which is in the top 10 positions of the “streaming” platform in the Dominican Republic.

“Reporter Vivian Kent proposes to her editor to follow the story of Anna Delvey, an alleged German heiress arrested for grand theft without bail”, were the words chosen by Netflix to describe the series.

The production, directed by SJ Clarkson, is about the real case of a con artist Anna Sorokin, who called herself “Anna Delvey”.

Under a pseudonym he swindled major banks and hotels in New York City, and wealthy people in Manhattan, for which he ended up owing around $200,000.

Many situations occurred in that fantastic life he led. Rachel (played by Katie Lowes) enjoyed the benefits of being friends with someone with a five-star lifestyle like Anna Delvey.

Rachel was with Anna on a trip to Morocco when Sorokin’s credit cards stopped working and she blamed the bank.

In a report from the AP agency, that day marked in Anna’s history is described as follows: Rachel, an employee of Vanity Fair, paid her corporate card as temporary retention, but they ended up charging her $60,000. She later wrote an article for Vanity Fair about the experience and published a book called “My Friend Anna.”

The scandal was uncovered in 2017 and for the year 2019 her accounts were frozen and she was convicted on charges of grand theft and theft of services.

Last year, she was released from prison on parole, due to good behavior during the time she was incarcerated.

He is currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and awaits possible deportation to Germany.

Anna Sorokin, 31, received $320,000 from Netflix for the rights to tell her story in the form of a miniseries.

However, she wrote an open letter published by Insider.com, stating that she will not see it and that “nothing … sounds attractive” about the Netflix audiovisual, the AP agency reported.

The creator of famous series like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Bridgertons’, Shonda Rhimeswas the one who created and produced the series based on a report published by the American magazine “New York”, which was titled “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”.

In addition, the American filmmaker and producer, David Frankel was also producing episodes of the series.

The actresses who give life to the main characters are Julia Garner (protagonist of the series) and Anna Chlumsky, who plays journalist Vivian Kent, a character based on Jessica Pressler, the reporter who wrote the aforementioned article.

Other actors appearing include Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Jennifer Esposito, Anna Deavere, Jeff Perry, Anthony Edward, Arian Moayed and Terry Kinney.