The German Sparkasse on Bitcoin | 50 million Germans will have access to $ BTC

As reported by Stern, the Sparkasse German, which are then equivalent in some ways to ours Savings Banks, could insert services of trading and buying of Bitcoins for the 2022.

We are talking about groups that as a whole they serve in Germany beyond 50 million customers and which are considered the banking from base for the first economy of Continental Europe. A very important move with a bullish flavor, precisely due to the type of banks involved.

The German Sparkasse will offer Bitcoin to their customers

The Sparkasse are betting on Bitcoin – Germany tries to lead Europe

That the Germany is the most open country – at least in the European continental context – in the world of Bitcoin it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone. Already long ago special funds had been given the opportunity to buy crypto – and the best structured finance products on this cryptocurrency I have always been at home in Frankfurt.

But now comes even more explosive news – spread by Stern – which is a periodical of great importance in Germany – among other things with good connections with the world of Sparkasse. Let’s talk about the grid of Savings Banks in Germany, which offer banking and financial services to beyond 50 million Germans and residents of Germany, which according to the rumors published by the newspaper, from 2022 may begin offering access to Bitcoin.

Let’s talk in the conditional, because for the moment it would be indiscretions that should however be put soon to vote and that they would have a very good chance of pass. Which would add a huge number of potential first buyers cryptocurrency for marketcap. The circuit of Sparkasse includes over 370 institutes, who could be involved first in a pilot and then decide for themselves whether to enter services permanently.

Exchange fees are tempting

They are the temptation commissions which are collected by exchange, with the Sparkassen who could capitalize on their enormous credibility with the public for bring home a good number of new crypto customers and – in addition – steal from services that are already active in Germany.

For now the Sparkasse refuse to comment on the issue – which suggests, in the absence of denial – that this is precisely the path that in all likelihood will follow in the next months. For Bitcoin and for the cryptocurrency world in general it would be a huge step forward.