Business

The Germans still have a heritage in marks (we instead ….)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Did you know that the Germans had, and still have, so many brands that they didn’t even bother to exchange them for Euros, despite the fact that twenty years have passed since the introduction of the single currency? As Adam Tooze notes on Twitter, there are at least 6.3 billion banknotes in brands that have not been exchanged for euros. Could it be a simple forgetfulness? Could they have ended up in the sofa? Of course these are very large sofas!

Here is a summary chart that refers to all the currencies of the euro area by now, technically, have gone out of business. It certainly helps that, unlike France, Italy and Spain, Germany continues to allow these Trademarks to be exchanged for Euros, potentially allowing them to retain their value.

Even the mark coins are still at full value. Why didn’t Germany make the same choice as other countries? Obviously it cannot be just an oversight. Six billion Euros in Trademarks are no coincidence, they are the clear demonstration that there is still no confidence in the Euro on the part of the Germans. Or that the illegal money in the hands of the citizens of the other side of the Alps is still very high, twenty years later….

Telegram
Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles of Economic Scenarios.

⇒ Sign up immediately


Minds

Support ScenariEconomici.it

Among Mass Media now completely aligned with the news bulletins of the Power, Economic Scenarios remains a voice that presents free and independent opinions. Help us grow and make ourselves known, both by sharing our contents and, if you want, with a donation. Thank you!

PayPal

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here’s how to get the smell of sweat out of wool easily and a surprising trick for when it felts

November 1, 2021

Mass production of the BMW CE 04 electric scooter begins in a state-of-the-art factory

November 11, 2021

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (23 November 2021)

November 23, 2021

will bring the Corriere.it coffee group to the Stock Exchange

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button