The Germans still have a heritage in marks (we instead ….)

Did you know that the Germans had, and still have, so many brands that they didn’t even bother to exchange them for Euros, despite the fact that twenty years have passed since the introduction of the single currency? As Adam Tooze notes on Twitter, there are at least 6.3 billion banknotes in brands that have not been exchanged for euros. Could it be a simple forgetfulness? Could they have ended up in the sofa? Of course these are very large sofas!

Here is a summary chart that refers to all the currencies of the euro area by now, technically, have gone out of business. It certainly helps that, unlike France, Italy and Spain, Germany continues to allow these Trademarks to be exchanged for Euros, potentially allowing them to retain their value.

Even the mark coins are still at full value. Why didn’t Germany make the same choice as other countries? Obviously it cannot be just an oversight. Six billion Euros in Trademarks are no coincidence, they are the clear demonstration that there is still no confidence in the Euro on the part of the Germans. Or that the illegal money in the hands of the citizens of the other side of the Alps is still very high, twenty years later….



