The Gerolamo Cardano Prize to the Diocesan Caritas of Pavia – Diocese of Pavia

“We want the Cardano 2021 Award to be awarded to Diocesan Caritas of Pavia because in a period like the one we have lived and in part we are still living, Caritas has been able to bring out the vocation, the value and the pedagogical function of promoting charity among the people ”. Thus the new President of the Rotary Club Pavia District 2050 Giovanni Maga during the ceremony for the delivery of the Cardano Prize to the Diocesan Caritas held in the late afternoon of Monday 23 November at the Fraccaro college of Pavia, in the presence of the Rector Cesare Perotti and the 2020 President Antonella Ferrara and of the director of Caritas Roberto Dionigi, accompanied by the deputy director Sara Welcome. The International Award named after Gerolamo (or Girolamo) Cardano is awarded every year to that Italian or foreign person (or group of people) who has expressed, with his studies and activities, high contributions to the progress of Human and Experimental Sciences, of Free and Applied Arts.

“Caritas tries every day to apply the grammar of the Second Vatican Council by combining Charity and Justice – said Professor Dionysius -: these are two terms that must always walk together, especially today in the light of the tragedies and inequalities generated by the pandemic. Poverty is also growing in our city and we see it on a daily basis. This recognition goes to the operators who spend time and energy every day in Caritas without sparing themselves “. In addition to the plaque, the award provided for the delivery of 5,000 euros to support the activities of Caritas Pavia.

The Prize is awarded from time to time, with a criterion of alternation between the Sciences and the Arts defined above, in the name of a personality of the past who has highly honored the culture of the City of Pavia and who is chosen in relation to the particular Science or Art recalled for the prize itself: the president Maga wanted to remember the figure of San Riccardo Pampuri for its unique ability to always be close to the least.