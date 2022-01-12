the gesture could cost him his life

A dog was found with its muzzle tied with a rubber band, a mistreatment that could have dramatic consequences

A story that breaks the heart and leaves, once again, speechless for the senselessness and wickedness of which some despicable individuals are capable.

A little dog that has been given the name of Larry was taken to ACCT Philly shelter in very serious conditions, on Christmas Eve day.

It is not known who or why, but someone he had tied the dog’s muzzle with a rubber band.

A terrible and inhuman gesture, a horrible cruelty that could have even more serious consequences than the wounds it inflicted on him.

They find a dog with a muzzle tied by a rubber band: the serious consequences of a terrible mistreatment

Was on the evening of Christmas Eve when Larry was conducted by the veterinary team of Pennsylvania SPCA. The poor dog he had severe injuries to his face and his sad gaze screamed the immense suffering caused by the chilling gesture of a wicked and ruthless human being.

The pain caused by the injury was so unbearable that the little dog did not allow the vets to check it. In order to visit and treat him, the veterinary staff had to sedate the poor four-legged.

Only then did the vets find out that he was causing those injuries a rubber band that someone had tied around the dog’s muzzle.

The snare had caused deep cuts on his muzzle, lacerations of an entity such as to suggest that the Fido had been forced into that inhuman condition for some time.

The surgeon provided gently remove the elastic and clean up the wound. A little later, the organization staff cut the dog’s shaggy fur, making another bitter discovery.

The dog was visibly undernourished, a condition due not only to his difficult life as a stray but to the rubber band that tightened his muzzle, forbidding him to eat.

Another evidence of the potentially dramatic consequences of the mistreatment suffered by this poor puppy: a ruthless action that, in addition to the considerable damage caused, could also take his life.

The staff of Pennsylvania SPCA published a post on the Facebook profile to tell the sad story of the little dog, provide continuous updates on his condition and above all make a promise: find out what happened to the poor Larry, who has done this horrible act but above all why.

Fortunately, the Maltese-like is now under the protective wing of its guardian angels. The organization will continue to monitor the Fido’s condition and provide him with all the necessary care and comfort until his complete recovery.

We hope that this puppy will soon be able to put his sad past behind him and start a new life, finding a perfect family for him.

