the gesture in front of the whole team

Banned from Basel for disciplinary reasons, Sebastiano Esposito made a gesture that could be more important to his career than a hat-trick.

A few days after writing on Instagram that “nothing happened“and that the fault that arose around his name was”bad people who have no other weapons than envy“, Sebastiano Esposito made a gesture that could be more important to his career than one of the many champion shots he has in his repertoire. Because we are talking about this: of a predestined, of a player included among the best in the world of the class of 2002, of a heritage of Italian football and ofInter, who has continued to monitor his growth since a year ago he decided to send him around to gain experience, first in Serie B and then this year in Switzerland.

Esposito eventually apologized, taking several steps back from what was written on their social profile and evidently recognizing that something had happened, in those excited final minutes of Basel-Qarabag last Thursday, when the boy from Castellammare di Stabia he had refused to enter the field, although some comrades had tried in every way to make him understand that he was wrong, that these attitudes of an established star are not worthy of established champions, let alone young people who have yet to prove everything.

The 19-year-old striker he apologized to the team for his behavior, reports the newspaper Blick, demonstrating that he understood the mistake made, probably well advised in this regard by those close to him. That the rest of Basel were not joking on the issue was demonstrated by their punitive exclusion from the squad list for the match that the rossoblù drew at Servette last Sunday. And even more the words of the technician Patrick Rahmen after the game: “He knows he was wrong, his behavior is intolerable“.

Esposito understood that recovering positions would be very hard without a step on his part, with the specter of a possible new exclusion for the Super League match scheduled for tonight in Bern against Young Boys. “Will he be summoned? I don’t know yet. I talked to him on Saturday and will talk to him again on Monday. Then we will decide“, Rahmen explained. Now that the incident is over, the Inter-owned striker must return to making the pitch talk, as it is in his ropes and as he began to do at the beginning of his adventure in Switzerland His start was in fact sensational, with 4 goals and 4 assists in the month of August alone, before physical problems knocked him out.At 19 it is up to him to prove that he has the best shot of the champions: the head.