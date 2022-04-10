The gesture of Ana de Armas that JLo never had with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas, in addition to her acting career whose performances are of total excellence, also continues to attract attention for her past romance with Ben Affleck and a special fact that no other woman had with the actor. Keep reading…

Anne of Arms She is one of the most spectacular actresses in Hollywood, standing out for her talent and beauty that radiates on the big screen, managing to conquer the entire public that applauds her performance after each film project.

The professional side is going from strength to strength, becoming at the same time one of the most quoted faces to be the image of important beauty brands and a model on the covers of international magazines.

On the other hand, his past romance with Ben Affleckrelationship that was surrounded by many rumors of separation until they announced the final goodbye, leaving the film to remember “Deep water”, project where they began their courtship.

Scene from “Deep Waters” with Ana and Ben

Although the premiere of the story was during the month of March and the leading couple broke their relationship, Anne of Arms continues to climb in successes and shine with excellence in other works, filling her instagram with beauty, gaining more and more followers.

However, there was a very special moment that his fans never forget when the couple squandered their romance, and it was during Ben’s 49th birthday that the actress took the opportunity to give him a motorcycle. BMW customized and manufactured by WYLD Garage Co.

Ana de Armas with Ben when they were dating

Ana wanted to give him something special, being the only one of Ben Affleck’s loves who made such a detail exclusive wide-speed to travel together, whose model cost approximately 20 thousand dollars.

+ Watch the video of Ben Affleck enjoying his BMW motorcycle with the actress: