the gesture of fairplay at the origin of his victory- Corriere.it

from Aldo Cazzullo

It seemed over. Rafael Nadal was two sets to zero against the favorite: the prospect that – at 35 years old, and two months after the desperate operation on his foot to avoid his retirement – he could come back, was very remote. The audience, already lined up for him, was unleashed: a little for affection, a little to see some more tennis. So Medvedev started whistling, and to applaud his mistakes. The Russian fell for it and responded with a polemical gesture. When he missed the first serve immediately afterwards, the spectators exploded into a roar. was then that Nadal raised his racket, silenced the crowd that was supporting him, and asked him to stop harassing the opponent. headed for an apparently inevitable victory.



something that never happens. Not that viewers bother the favorite; that the other defend him. Only Adriano Panatta – a champion whose survival on the scene is not explained only by the spirit of the legendary 1976, but by his intelligence, humor, humanity – at the 1978 final in Rome he defended Borg; but the audience was throwing coins at him. The fact that Rafa made a comeback, winning the next three sets and the twenty-first Grand Slam – an absolute record in history -, not secondary, but consequent. For years I have been writing that Rafael Nadal is the greatest tennis player and one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. Now that this personal opinion takes on an objective dimension, perhaps we need to ask ourselves how this immense champion can reconcile absolute correctness with monstrous mental strength, the education that everyone recognizes with the competitive ferocity of an Inca god with which he demolished in the semifinals. an Italian-Monegasque tennis player (in addition to financing a Foundation that helps poor and disabled children around the world, Nadal – unlike Berrettini and Sinner – pays taxes in his country, and one of the first taxpayers of the Kingdom of Spain: therefore he contributes to pay doctors, nurses, hospitals and ICUs. When I wrote this I received ferocious insults. Others said to me: yes, you are right, in rhetoric. No, dear friends: flesh and blood, death or life, suffocation or breath ).

Other champions, like the great Ibra, feed on the hatred of others, they burden themselves with adverse typhus, they seek rivalry. Nadal obviously has enmities too. Once he quarreled with Berdych, an excellent tennis player now forgotten, who had beaten him at the Spanish Open and complained about the cheering of the public. After that match, Rafa defeated Berdych seventeen times in a row. When I pointed this out to him, he replied: I assure you I do not cultivate enmities. Indeed, I wanted to recover the relationship with Berdych, we also wanted to play doubles together. Enmity cries me, tires me.

This does not mean that Nadal is good (even if he is); it means that he is totally focused on the game, on the sport. That he wants to use every energy of his body and every spark of his intelligence to win. To beat the opponent, or to recover from an injury that seemed definitive. Because weakness, fragility, misfortune cannot be removed or denied; they can be transformed into strength. On the twenty-first, unexpected, sensational Slam of Nadal weighs the absence of the world number one, Novak Djokovic, blocked by himself. Nole, another great tennis player, wanted to enter Australia and win the title of the Australian championships without respecting the rules. In a serious country, it wasn’t possible. Nadal got the vaccine, he did Covid, he respected the rules, he won. Then maybe Djokovic will conquer other Grand Slams, break his record, prove to be the strongest. Stronger even than the man who has played tennis best in history (Roger Federer of course). But from today official: Rafael Nadal the greatest.