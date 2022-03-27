The gesture of Keylor Navas with a child in El Salvador

The arrival of the Costa Rican team at the concentration hotel in El Salvador generated great expectations, especially due to the arrival of the Costa Rican star Keylor Navas, current PSG goalkeeper, partner of Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and three-time Champions League champion with Real Madrid consecutively.

KEYLOR’S GESTURE WITH THE FANS









Upon his arrival, the media and fans rushed to see the star Keylor Navas, who in his past devoted his attention to small fans who waited for him at the hotel entrance.

Among them, one of the lucky ones was Adrián Altamirano, 8 years old and originally from Costa Rica. Adrián managed to get Keylor to sign his “La Sele” shirt and his Costa Rican flag.

“I’m happy, I feel good. It’s the first time I’ve seen it. It’s a dream come true for me,” said Adrián.