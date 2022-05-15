the gesture of Messi’s eldest son that went viral and fell in love with everyone in Barcelona

2022-05-14

Antonella Roccuzzo and her three children took a little getaway this Saturday to Barcelonathe city that saw them grow up and where they plan to live once Leo decide to hang up the boots.

But the news has been the gesture he had Thiagothe eldest son of Messionce they left the airport and there were some media waiting for them.

And it is that the firstborn of Leo came to town wearing a t-shirt from the PSG, the current team where his father plays. To avoid dislikes among the Catalans, the little boy decided to cover the shield with his two hands.

The journalists who were in the place captured it all and later shared it through their social networks, where a large number of Barça fans recognized the gesture and assured that the minor feels more comfortable in Barcelona.