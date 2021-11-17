the gesture that shocked the web

Meghan Markle back in the storm. The Duchess of Sussex combined another one. The web has not forgiven her one particular gesture

Whenever it moves, Meghan Markle risks attracting the attention of millions of people. Looks like he’s got a trouble magnet. Extravagant looks, expensive clothes, luxury ostentatious, political statements, interviews, struggles for the environment. Every time he opens his mouth or makes a move, that’s where the controversy.

It all started when the former American actress decided, together with her husband Harry, to leave the UK to move to United States of America. Today the couple lives in a splendid villa in Montecito, in California, precisely in the Santa Barbara County. The property has a value of approximately 14 million dollars.

Our readers liked this article very much – Heartbreaking collapse by Eleonora Daniele live: shivering tears

And even today there is a controversy concerning the former protagonist of the TV series Suits. What will he have done this time Meghan? It seems that the straw that broke the camel’s back was a simple one coffee. How can a drink spark a controversy that has caught on in England and in United States? Let’s find out together!

You might also be interested in – What do you miss in life? Find out with the moon phase test

Meghan Markle: Starbucks voucher for overtime. The controversy of the web

There Duchess of Sussex it would have been stained by a gesture that made the whole web rise up. The former star of Hollywood offered a coffee to all those who are working overtime for the campaign in favor of paid family and medical leave in States United. It seems that the subject is very dear to the wife of the Prince Harry.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former American actress allegedly gave the workers of PL + US a coupon Starbucks from 25 euros through the non-profit organization Archewell. The news was given on Twitter from Neil Sroka, the group’s communications director. After the tweet, there was a strong protest from many users of this social network, which they accused Meghan of having made a gesture of pity, suspecting an advertising campaign behind him.

On the same topic – Kate Middleton trembles: other than Meghan Markle, here is her rival!

Many users have accused Meghan Markle of not having been able to repay the workers, considering the 25 euro voucher too poor. It was necessary the intervention of the same Sroka to restore calm and to appease everyone’s minds: “The Duchess gave each member of our staff $ 25 for coffee. It may not mean much to someone, but for our team it was a pleasant surprise “.