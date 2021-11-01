the gesture with which he humiliates Native Americans – Libero Quotidiano





Donald Trump And Melania have been overwhelmed by the controversy for the gesture considered racist during a basebal matchl in Georgia. The former presidential couple participated in the controversial gesture called over the weekend “tomahawk chop” for the Atlanta Braves in game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. An arm gesture used by Braves fans that symbolically evokes the use of the infamous “tomhawk” – the battle ax – by an Indian warrior.





But the “tomahawk chop” denigrates the origins of the Native Americans comparing them to sbloodthirsty men. A controversy that has lasted for years but that has not affected the tradition of the team’s supporters, which seems to resist changes even in the world of football itself, where the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their name after the protests of the native communities .





“In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves we have repeatedly and unequivocally clarified our position: natives are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” he commented on the eve. del march the president of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Fawn Sharp.