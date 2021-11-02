The Getaway Driver, a live action trailer prepares us for launch – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 returns to show itself, this time in a very particular way through a spectacular live action trailer, or shot live with real actors, entitled The Getaway Driver and that prepares us for the launch of the game, now just over a week away.

The video transports us to the full atmosphere of Mexico, where what appears to be a simple driver turns out to be a “Getaway Driver”, as he defines himself, that is a sort of artist of the escape and frantic races on every type of track, as shown in the three minutes of video shown above.

Starting from a city context, our crazy pilot, incited by what appears to be a sort of alter ego sitting in the passenger seat, then faces wheel-to-wheel races in a desert, then passing through the jungle and arriving at the pre-Columbian ruins for then return to an urban environment.

The peculiarity of the video is that it mixes scenes shot live, or real shots of the areas where the action takes place, with parts of game graphics, making it difficult to discern between one thing and another as a further confirmation of the graphic quality achieved by Playground Games for the new chapter of the series.

We have seen how Forza Horizon 5 is part of the first games announced on Xbox Game Pass in November 2021, with a release date set for November 9, 2021: the list of Loyalty Reward cars was also recently published, which is an initiative that allows players to unlock some particular cars by playing the other chapters of the series.