The ghost of Hannibal who made Anthony Hopkins’ love escape

LONDON – Going to dinner with Hannibal “the Cannibal”? “But not even dead!” It is not an unreleased scene from the masterpiece The Silence of the Lambs or even from the sequel Hannibal in which Anthony Hopkins, aka the chilling Doctor Lecter, ate the liver of his victims or reserved a nice stir-fry for their brains.

This, however, is the revelation of Martha Stewart, the 80-year-old American entrepreneur, presenter and wellness guru. That the other night, in the TV lounge of The Ellen Show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, declared that he had broken off an alleged relationship with the 84-year-old English actor because his terrible role thanks to which he won the Oscar in 1992 (despite being of just 16 minutes) had crossed the screen. And so, for Stewart, it was impossible to spend time with Hopkins without thinking about the terrifying Doctor Lecter.

In 1990 Stewart, who curiously was also a successful gourmet cook in her career, divorced her then husband Andrew. Then, it’s unclear when she, she meets Hopkins, but the relationship between the two is nothing new. The woman had already talked about it on The Meredith Vieira Show, almost eight years ago, but without going into details, apart from “we went to dinner” and “a girl has to kiss and never say it around”. And therefore: “We dated for a while, but then I decided to stop everything.” Because? “After seeing him in that part of him, when I was with him I couldn’t help but think of Hannibal Lecter.” Stewart continues: “I have a large, and somewhat sinister house in Maine, forty acres of land in the middle of a forest. I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins to my house. I never could. The only thing that came to mind was him while he ate, in the film… ».

Of course, as far as we know Hopkins has never become a cannibal in real life nor has he been too shocked by that unforgettable role, unlike many other Hollywood stars overwhelmed by their own, very deep interpretation. Like another Academy Award winner like Adrien Brody, who took nearly two years to recover from The Pianist, or Danny De Vito who had an imaginary friend for a while after months spent in an asylum preparing for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, or Kate Winslet who remained with the German accent for a long time after The Reader, Johnny Depp and Val Kilmer who had to take refuge in rehab to detoxify, respectively, from the roles of Fear and delirium in Las Vegas and Jim Morrison in The Doors of Oliver Stone. Until, of course, Heath Ledger and his tragic suicide in 2008, at the age of 29, after the shocking part of Joker that had destroyed his existence. None of this for Sir Anthony. There’s only one problem: Since 2003, Hopkins has been married to his third wife, Stella Arroyave. When was the affair with Stewart going to take place? She did not provide any details. He never commented.

Published in La Repubblica