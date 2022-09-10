The ghost of the Aragua Train appears in Colombia with dead in bags

Experts work on the discovery of bodies in several garbage bags in the town of Kennedy (Bogotá), on August 25. COLOMBIAN PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

For months, the presence in Colombia of the criminal gang El Tren de Aragua sounded like a ghost. As with the Sinaloa cartel and other foreign criminal organizations, this band of Venezuelan origin was rumored in several cities. Now it has materialized in Bogotá in the bloodiest way: in the form of homicides and dismembered bodies scattered in black bags in different parts of the capital. It is not the only one, but it is one of the three “transnational” organizations that, according to the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, are behind the murders.

After an extraordinary security council, López asked the Colombian Foreign Ministry and the newly appointed ambassadors of Colombia and Venezuela to take “actions against the leaders of the criminal organization El Tren de Aragua, prisoners in the Tocorón penitentiary center, in the State of of Aragua”. Specifically, he mentioned alias Niño Guerrero and Giovanni, as the leaders of the gang. “Our Police have established that these two criminals continue to order murders and coordinate drug trafficking from the prison where they are, so isolation is requested this week,” added the mayor.

The presence of the Tren de Aragua can be traced in Colombia between 2020 and 2021 amid the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. While the borders were closed and diplomatic relations remained broken between the governments of Iván Duque and Nicolás Maduro, the criminal groups continued their illicit businesses and expanded. His arrival in the country is also related to the increase in cocaine production in Colombia and the dismantling of local gangs that made room for newcomers. It is known that they also have a presence in Ecuador, Brazil and Peru.

For this reason, the Bogotá government has asked that of Gustavo Petro that one of the priorities for reestablishing relations with Venezuela be the resumption of judicial cooperation in both countries. The urgency, said Mayor López, is to identify and specify the background and record of the members of that and other gangs for a series of operations that are under way on the dead that have appeared in bags.

The response came through the Twitter account of the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, in a concise sentence: “Judicial cooperation between Venezuela and Colombia is already activated.” However, sources from the Foreign Ministry explained that the activation refers only to extraditions. It is being done via email, where the applications will begin to be processed. “Judicial assistance is what is still pending to be reactivated and in the case of Bogotá it is a matter of police operations that are generally dealt with directly from institution to institution,” the source said.

Gustavo Petro and Mayor Claudia López during a statement to the media after a Security Council, in Bogotá (Colombia). López announced the creation of a “group against multicrime” to combat insecurity in the city. CHEPA BELTRAN / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO

The Venezuelan government has ceded control of a good part of the prisons in Venezuela to the pranes, or leaders, so the request of the Bogota mayor is not so simple. Among them is counted Warrior Boy, whose real name is Hector Rutherford Guerrero Flores. The Aragua Train was created outside the prison, but later it installed its operations center in the Tocorón prison where Warrior Boy He lives from the rents he charges the prisoners for living in the place, controls the food and the activities that take place in the prison in the nearby towns.

From there, it has also extended its operations of extortion, kidnapping, vehicle theft, trafficking, and drug, gold, and scrap metal trafficking to 11 states in the country, with some 4,000 men under its command, including those from allied gangs. In the last two years there has been talk of the internationalization of this megaband to five countries in the region, along with the intense migration crisis that Venezuela is experiencing. “The pranes have turned these prisons into their properties and receive weapons of war under the complicit gaze of the Government,” says Carolina Girón, general director of the Venezuelan Prison Observatory.

In the times of Hugo Chávez, the authorities ceded control to these leaders as a medicine against the violent riots that became very frequent in the first years of Chavismo. This permissiveness has made the prans impose their peace and expand their criminal networks. ‘Niño Guerrero’, who is now 39 years old, entered Tocorón in 2012, escaped and was recaptured. In 2016 he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for 12 crimes. Prison, however, guarantees him income, protection from enemies and impunity for him. At the prison, where he has spent almost a decade, he has built a swimming pool, a zoo, a bank, a nightclub, a coleus chute and a baseball stadium. They often throw parties with guest artists, Girón says.

The Bogota capital has been shaken this year by the appearance of corpses in black garbage bags transported in recycling carts. Distributed in various sectors of the city, the so-called “pocketed” have terrified the people of Bogota. Last May, the bodies of two Venezuelans, aged 25 and 30, were discovered. Days before, the body of a man had been found, wrapped in a red mattress, and brutally murdered. The autopsy carried out by the forensic experts of the National Institute of Legal Medicine showed that he had 161 wounds with a sharp weapon.

This last week the brutality escalated. Police and judicial authorities found a vehicle with traces of blood, while four dead appeared in different neighborhoods of Bogotá. It was then confirmed that this vehicle made a macabre journey, leaving the bodies in bags. On this occasion, according to security secretary Aníbal Fernández de Soto, there were dismemberments.

Now it is known that there are 23 homicides and that the dead had criminal records. At least seven of them were of Venezuelan origin. Fernández de Soto explains that, according to the judicial authorities, the modus operandi and the level of violence speak of a dispute between criminal organizations to control the income from drug trafficking. “The investigation agencies have informed us of the presence of nine criminal organizations in the city, of which three are transnational,” he points out, and avoids talking about the other two so as not to hinder the investigations. However, it is known that Colombia is a route for international criminal gangs or that there are at least communicating vessels between them, as demonstrated by the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci near Cartagena.

Although drug trafficking is spoken of as the main reason for the dispute, these organizations are also dedicated to extortion and loans of usurious money with violence in the collection, called drop by drop. For this reason, one of the decisions of the Mayor’s Office is to persecute not only those who murder and transport the bodies, who are sometimes instrumentalized street dwellers, according to Fernández de Soto. They will also do it with those who participate in the chain and dedicate themselves to laundering the money that these gangs support, or those who are infiltrating the authorities.

The appearance of these bodies is affected by a general security problem in the city. Lopez knows it. “Homicide has been reduced by 14%, but nobody is going to have peace of mind in the city if the dead continue to appear as a result of these vendettas,” he said when announcing more police presence.

The expert and former security secretary, Hugo Acero, wrote “while this is happening and looking for results soon, the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office could assign more criminal investigation units to deal with the problems generated by the “pocketed”, the hired killers and the presence and drive the Aragua Train”. Acero had previously explained that behind this type of brutality and torture are organized criminal structures that act in the style used in another era by Pablo Escobar or the paramilitaries.

The Bogotá Security Secretariat has implemented review operations in different neighborhoods of the city. SRI. BOGOTA SECURITY

In Colombia, there are about two and a half million Venezuelan migrants, almost half a million in Bogotá. According to Legal Medicine, 1,761 were murdered between 2017 and 2021. The most recent figures from the Police indicate that in 2020 11,800 Venezuelans were captured for different crimes. Migrants are often victims of criminal networks, since the cocktail of poverty, unemployment and increased drug use make them targets for these gangs. “Preventing the recruitment of migrants and refugees by armed and criminal groups is essential both for the security of Venezuelans and for the broader cause of peace and security in Colombia,” stated a recent report by the International Crisis Group.

It remains to be seen if the judicial cooperation that was activated between the Venezuelan and Colombian governments has an effect soon, but it does not seem like a simple process. This week Diosado Cabello, ‘number two’ of Chavismo, responded fiercely to the mayor: “Where do the hired killers come from? Where do the paramilitaries come from? Now this lady is coming to blame Venezuela,” he said and he challenged her “If you (Claudia López) have the Aragua Train there, throw whatever you want at it, they don’t hurt the Venezuelan government because we have nothing to do with them,” replied Cabello.

