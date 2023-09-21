The Ghost-with-the-Most is Coming to Norfolk: SevenVenues and Broadway in Norfolk has announced that tickets for Beetlejuice are now on sale! , community

Norfolk, VA. -it’s Showtime! Broadway in Norfolk and SevenVenues today announced that single tickets for the North American Tour of the edgy and absurdist Broadway smash hit musical comedy Beetlejuice, coming to Crisler Hall for eight performances Tuesday, December 12 – Sunday, 17, go on sale at 10 a.m. Will be available for. On Friday, September 15. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com. Group orders of ten or more can be placed by calling 757-664-6418. Visit sevenvenues.com for more information.

Based on Tim Burton’s much-loved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose entire life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a monster with a penchant for stripes. With a ridiculous book, a stunning set, and a score out of this netherworld, Beetlejuice is “a ton of fun!” (Diversity). And beneath its turbulent surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every day!

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (director of Moulin Rouge!, Warner Bros.’ upcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of the 2017 book by Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect. (King) has given. kong); A book by Tony Award® nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award® nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); musical supervision, orchestration and incidental music by Chris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Conor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

Beetlejuice features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); Costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivy Long (The Producers); Lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hilinski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); Puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); Special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. Hair and wig design by LaPointe; Make-up design by Joe Dulude II; The Associate Director is Katie Davis and the Associate Choreographer is Michael Fatika; Casting by Telsey Office.

Producers for Beetlejuice include Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Langley Park Productions and Networks Presentations.

Beetlejuice, presented by Warner Bros. Theater Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and won a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Scenic Design and Best New Musical. Beetlejuice made history on Broadway – following an original Broadway cast recording of the musical and a Tony Awards appearance, it was a box office bomb, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. Beetlejuice’s Tony Awards performance became the most-watched musical number in the broadcast, with over 3,921,530 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation among fans everywhere, including TikTok, which led to an additional increase in ticket sales from audiences new to Broadway, making the musical one of the highest-grossing shows on Broadway, leading to a Winter Garden box office hit. Broke the office record. The smash hit musical Beetlejuice ran for 366 performances at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater before closing with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. Beetlejuice returns triumphantly to Broadway with performances at the Marquis Theater on April 8, 2022, where it continues to run. Tour to Broadway through January 8, 2023.

Ghostlight Records and Warner Records release Beetlejuice – Original Broadway Cast Recording for digital download, streaming and CD. The album is produced by Tony Award winner Matt Styne, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect, and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch and has surpassed 250 million streams in the United States and 760 million streams globally. Have done. These historic numbers reached OBCR’s list of the top 10 most streamed albums of the last decade, continuing the album’s remarkable success. Songs from the show have placed on Spotify’s “Viral 50” chart in 13 different countries. Additionally, one of the show’s breakout showstoppers, “Say My Name”, was selected as Amazon’s “Alexa Song of the Day” in 2019. The incredible growth is partly the result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder and was written by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

