The Ghosts of Le Havre film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed, location

Channel 5 proposes today the film entitled The lady from the Warsaw Zoo. It is a drama genre film.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2017 and the duration is 2 hours and 6 minutes. The film is open to an audience of minors as long as they are accompanied by an adult. The film is inspired by a story that really happened, told in the book The Jews of the Warsaw Zoo, written by Diane Ackerman who also contributed to the script.

The Lady of the Warsaw Zoo film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Niki Cairo. Main protagonists are Antonina Żabiński And Lutz Heck interpreted respectively by Jessica Chastain And Daniel Brühl. Also in the cast Johan Heldenbergh in the role of Jan Żabiński.

Filming took place in Czech Republic, especially in the capital Prague and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Scion Films in collaboration with Czech Anglo Productions, LD Entertainment And Rowe / Miller Productions.

The original title is The Zookeeper’s Wife.

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo – plot of the film broadcast on Channel 5

We are in 1939 at the beginning of Second World War and during the invasion of Poland. The zoologist Jan Żabiński runs the zoo of Warsaw, assisted by his wife Antonina. It is one of the largest and most interesting zoos in the whole Europe, because it contains many rare and exotic animal species.

The zoo director of Berlin, who became a high Nazi officer and chief zoologist of Hitler, just arrived at Warsaw visits the famous zoo of the city. The man’s name is Lutz Heck.

The latter is fascinated by the visit, especially for the animals in the zoo and begins to feel a great sympathy for Antonina Żabiński.

He then decides to take care of it personally. Initially he gives the order to transport a Berlin the rarest and most exotic animals and to kill all the others. Antonina she is shocked by the slaughter of animals, but realizes that it is better not to upset the officer for the plans she has in store with her husband.

Final spoiler

During forced cohabitation, Antonina he tries to exploit his influence on the Nazi in favor of the zoo and his family. Then when the Jews of the city are locked up in ghetto, the couple decide to save as many lives as possible.

They now have the trust accorded them by the Nazis and so they take hundreds of Jews from the ghetto and make them pass through the passages behind the animal cages. They then hide them in the cellars of their home until they manage to escape with false documents.

At the end of the war, the zoo will be completely rebuilt.

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo – the full cast

