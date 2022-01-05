The giant 2 million euro trailer that belonged to Will Smith

America is the country of exaggeration. But undoubtedly this maxi trailer that belonged to the American actor Will Smith surpasses even the wildest imagination. After all, it is enough to look at its dimensions to understand that we are in the presence of something truly atypical and, in some ways, absurd: it is larger than an articulated lorry. Credited with a value of 2.5 million dollars (about 2.2 million euros), this huge trailer, which must be towed by a truck to be transported, was precisely owned by Smith and was recently presented on the canal. YouYube Ridiculous Rides.

The author behind this marvel is Ron Anderson of Austin, Texas, an expert designer who has been building this type of living space for more than 20 years. The trailer was called Anderson Mobile Estate. Anderson says he started his business in the medical industry and bought and converted a means for doing blood tests. He then moved on to building RVs for the rock and roll industry and, with the help of Sylvester Stallone, moved into Hollywood, starting to build these mobile homes for traveling movie stars.

An image of the interior (Screenshot YouTube Via Carscoops)

The caravan in question has a useful area of ​​1200 square feet, corresponding to about 111 square meters, and having been commissioned directly by Will Smith, it has interiors with all kinds of luxury. They are in fact present 14 televisions, the largest of which is 100-inch, and also boasts $ 300,000 worth of leather upholstery and a $ 200,000 ultra-high-tech kitchen with a three-door refrigerator, dishwasher and $ 125,000 granite cladding used to coat the countertops. of work. It also has a screening room, a make-up room with a back door that allows employees to enter and exit the caravan without passing through the actor’s occupied space, a bedroom with a convertible sofa bed, stairs and much more.

According to the video, Ron is once again the owner of this huge trailer-trailer. If you’d like to experience the lifestyle of a Hollywood star, it’s available for rent for a whopping $ 9,000 a night.