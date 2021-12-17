The giant Hilton arrives in Chia, the first 5-star luxury hotel in Sardinia: “I work for 350 Sardinians”

The giant Hilton, the international hotel chain, lands in Chia. With the Conrad brand, in April 2022, the first 5-star luxury hotel in Sardinia will open its doors, with a handover of signs from the Chia Laguna resort. And the prosecutors are already in action to seek staff. Cooks, waiters, lifeguards, gardeners, with a promise: “We will hire Sardinians”. This is said by Marcello Cicalò, operating director of the Italian Hospitality Collection, a company that is collaborating with the made in USA hotel chain: “This is the first Conrad hotel in Italy, one of Hilton’s luxury brands. In 2002 we will redevelop the resort, which will be operational from April. It will be a five-star luxury, we will use Sardinia and Cagliari as the main hub to find staff and train them: during peak periods at Chia Laguna there are also 1200 employees, we are initially looking for 350 “. Would-be workers may also have no experience, “for hiring you need to already have experience in the hospitality industry. We are looking for waiters, chefs, assistant chefs, lifeguards, gardeners, workers and social managers. We will start looking for the next few days, we will make the selections between January and February “.

Alongside Cicalò, the Regional Labor Councilor, Alessandra Zedda: “The search for personnel starts from Cagliari, with training and recruitment activities in the hotel and hospitality tourism sector. We have welcomed, following all the opportunities that the Region has put in place with the recently approved law which provides for the work fund in Sardinia as well as all the training related to PNNR with the guarantee program for the employability of workers, the will of the Italian Hospitality Collection to relocate to Sardinia and to start a large expansion plan with investments in the South West of the island which includes an extension of the season to at least 7 months. The synergy with the Italian luxury hotel complex, which also includes the Chia Laguna Resort, is part of the agreements that the Region is making with large companies to seize the opportunities that are coming to cover the occupational spaces. Today, work and employment are once again protagonists ”, observes Zedda,“ the Region will be alongside any company that intends to relocate and focus on employment on our Island. Even in the hotel and hospitality tourism sector, some of the main professional figures are generally lacking: there is a gap between supply and demand that must push institutions to help companies with targeted training to find those professional figures. The Group has said it is ready to activate courses based in Chia Laguna and Cagliari, which will concern hotel training in all its forms to identify and train new professionals in the world of work, accompany them on a career path with the possibility of recruitment in the Island and off the Island ”. Instruments such as the “Sardegna Lavoro Fund” and the new national “Gol” project, which will soon be operational, will be able to guarantee new employment opportunities.