the giant Lulu Group opens its new headquarters





At the Malpensa World Trade Center, the logistics and tertiary center based in Lonate Pozzolo next to the airport, is starting to operate the new European headquarters of Lulu Group, a retail and tourist services giant with capital in Abu Dhabi.

It will be this the “door” from which Italian products will depart to hundreds of points of sale in Arab countries, Indonesia, the Philippines.

“We are witnessing an increase in demand for products from Italy,” he said in an interview at Sole 24 Ore the general manager of Lulu Group, Mohamed Althaf. «We believe that our presence in Lombardy it will open up more procurement opportunities in many product sectors, including ready-made, chilled, baked, dairy products, but also natural, organic foods, soft drinks, flavored water, fresh, processed, canned and frozen foods ».

There Malpensa’s choice is linked to «high air and sea connectivity to all member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council “, thanks to the number of flights (Emirates and Qatar) and the presence of three intermodal stopovers in Gallarate and Busto Arsizio connected with the port of Genoa.

The Emirate group – active in the retail, manufacturing, distribution & tourism sectors, with the ownership of convention centers, shares in airports, luxury hotels and travel agencies – has a turnover of 7.5 billion dollars and more than 50 thousand employees: in the area Malpensa will have its headquarters purchasing center for food & beverage in the Europe-Mediterranean area, projection ofexport of Italian products.

The offices they should be operational as early as the end of November, while the inauguration is scheduled for the beginning of 2022.

Upon completion of the works, the new Italian plant of Lulu Group it will cover an area of ​​over 3,500 square meters. The product labeling, which are made on the basis of the different regulations of the exporting countries, including those related to Islamic Halal precepts (Malpensa also hosted an international conference in 2012, preparing the ground for this market).

The Varese Chamber of Commerce had also contributed to the establishment of the Emirati giant, which had underlined the attractiveness of the Malpensa pole, on the north-west edge of the Milan metropolitan area.