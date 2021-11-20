Tech

the ‘gift hunt’ restarts on the Epic Store with five video games

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
With the latest update to the card dedicated to free PC games on the Epic Store, the managers of the now famous Epic digital store confirm the availability of the three gifts unveiled last week and herald the arrival of two more video games starting next Thursday .

Starting today at 17:00, Thursday 18 November, all PC gaming enthusiasts who have an Epic account (registration is free) can redeem a copy of three digital experiences for zero euros.

In the trio of video games as a gift on the Epic Store we find the dungeon crawler in pixel art Guild of Dungeoneering, the intimate adventure Never Alone and, above all, the interactive work KID A MNESIA Exhibition on Radiohead.

Each of these titles can be redeemed for free no later than 25 November: once the operation is completed, the games concerned will remain forever available in your digital catalog.

As pointed out by Epic, from the afternoon of November 25th and until December 2nd it will be possible to download the Welcome package of the party game Antstream and the basic version of the hunting simulator theHunter Call of the Wild. Let us know with a comment what you think of the new weekly gifts from the Epic Games Store.

