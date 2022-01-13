The gift of an anonymous person to the Trapani dancer injured in the Paris attack

A nice surprise for Angela Grignano, the Trapani dancer who managed to survive the explosion of January 12, 2019 in Paris. After 3 years, an anonymous donor contacted the victims’ association expressing his willingness to give her a year’s rent in his apartment in the French capital.

The twenty-seven-year-old Sicilian, in fact, has a house in Paris that pays around 500 euros a month, which she uses as a support base whenever she needs to undergo medical examinations. Angela Grignano herself announced the donation through a story on Instagram. And speaking of his benefactor, he showed all his emotion and gratitude.

“He contacted the victims’ association saying he wanted to help me and the only thing he could think of to do was take over the total cost of renting Paris for a year. He expressed that he wanted to remain anonymous because he doesn’t want anything. in return from me. It touched me and it touched all the people who are part of the association and through these stories I want to thank him, whoever he is – said Angela -. From the bottom of my heart thank you, from me and my family. “

Meanwhile, a demonstration took place in Paris yesterday with all the wounded. They found themselves at the site of the explosion three years after that terrible day and during the initiative the mayor Anne Hidalgo was booed for her broken promises. Angela herself commented: “She deserved it, she was very cold with us”. For the young woman from Trapani, however, the good news of the donation arrived and also that relating to electromyography, an examination that gave encouraging results: the nerve in the leg has in fact grown. “The doctor underlined how this leg wants to improve and that it is right that I now look for the best surgeon who can help me”the girl added. Hope therefore increases and Angela does not hide her optimism on Instagram. Among the stories there are also photos of a special “birthday” complete with a cake: the three years of his leg after the explosion, which he calls “little leg”.

