The gift that Emma Stone still keeps from Andrew Garfield

When a relationship lasts for many years and finally breaks up, several people choose to return the gifts that their partner gave them. However, not all ties have to end on bad terms and there is still no contract in which gifts we received at a time that was thought of in a very special way have to be returned.

A very dear couple is the one they formed Emma Stone Y Andrew Garfield. Hollywood artists met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and they were a couple between 2012 and 2015. Some of the promotional videos of the Marvel movies are enough to see the chemistry that both radiated, that they even had fun replicating the kiss scene in Saturday night Live with the participation of Chris Martinthe leader of Coldplay.

Everything indicates that things between Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone ended in the best way, especially if you take into account that there was a gift that the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man he made her and she kept even long after they had parted ways. It should be noted that, although it was not officially confirmed if this was true, it was deduced from two different interviews in which there was an object that was repeated in both stories by the actors.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

It seems that for the shooting of hush, Andrew Garfield plunged fully into the world of Jesuit priests and decided “to train” with a priest to find out what day-to-day life was like for these people so deeply affected by religion. This preparation also included training as a carpenter and putting into practice the skill he had learned, something he recounted during an interview on The Hollywood Reporter December 2016.

Andrew Garfield He revealed that he spent a month training for said role and that thanks to his work as a carpenter he learned to build a handmade rocking chair. It was this rocking chair that he ended up at Emma Stone, as a gift for her. How do we know? In an interview with fashionthe actress of cruel She was asked what was the best gift she had ever been given. Without a moment’s hesitation, she replied: “A handmade rocking chair.”

Related news

Andrew Garfield with Emma Stone.

After the return of Andrew Garfield What Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No way home, Many Marvel fans began to get excited about the possibility of the third Marvel movie being made. peter parker embodied by Garfield. Originally, the project was going to be developed but rumors suggested that the differences between the actor and the studio caused The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would end up being cancelled.

However, after December the possibility of seeing him wear the suit again and face nothing more and nothing less than the Venom of Tom Hardy. That yes, in case it is fulfilled, the one that surely will not return is Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and was still lifeless No way home.