Sports

“The gift we all want is that 2022 can bring a definitive turning point towards a future of trust and optimism”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

De Laurentiis: The gift we all want is that 2022 can bring a definitive turning point towards a future marked by trust and optimism

Best wishes from Aurelio De Laurentiis

Letter of wishes for a Merry Christmas and a happy 2022 from the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, with a letter written in his own hand on the official website of the blue club.

Latest news Naples

Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Christmas greetings to the Azzurri fans

Dear Azzurri fans,

in these days characterized by a profound feeling of spirituality, I want to share with you the joy and affection that bind us to the Holy Feast.

I address a heartfelt and special thought to all the less fortunate families, who have difficulties and who are going through moments of suffering. My hope is that from this time of year they can receive the well-deserved serenity.

The gift we all want is that next year can bring a definitive turning point towards a future of trust and optimism.

Personally I want to wish all Neapolitans in the world and their families a happy Christmas and a bright 2022 that always marks the immense blue faith.

Sincere wishes.

Aurelio De Laurentiis

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

marks the penalty between the whistles and then brings your hands to your ears- Corriere.it

November 7, 2021

pays the criticisms of Ronaldo- Corriere.it

November 21, 2021

Europa League: here is who can draw Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli | First page

2 weeks ago

World Cup, if Italy goes to the playoffs, it finds these second ones

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button