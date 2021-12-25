“The gift we all want is that 2022 can bring a definitive turning point towards a future of trust and optimism”

Letter of wishes for a Merry Christmas and a happy 2022 from the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, with a letter written in his own hand on the official website of the blue club.

Dear Azzurri fans,

in these days characterized by a profound feeling of spirituality, I want to share with you the joy and affection that bind us to the Holy Feast.

I address a heartfelt and special thought to all the less fortunate families, who have difficulties and who are going through moments of suffering. My hope is that from this time of year they can receive the well-deserved serenity.

The gift we all want is that next year can bring a definitive turning point towards a future of trust and optimism.

Personally I want to wish all Neapolitans in the world and their families a happy Christmas and a bright 2022 that always marks the immense blue faith.

Sincere wishes.

Aurelio De Laurentiis