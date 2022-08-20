The Gil Casares, in Santiago, closes the internal medicine unit due to low occupancy

The Gil Casares hospital has kept the beds of the internal medicine unit inoperative since mid-August due to low occupancy during the summer. This center has already transferred numerous services to other hospitals —such as palliative care— but it maintains psychiatric hospitalization, and internal medicine in those cases in which it is necessary to set up beds.

Every summer a care reorganization is carried out, taking into account that the population’s demand for care and the number of surgical interventions decrease. July, however, hospital sources maintain, had unusually high activity. However, since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have dropped, so the management decided to close this unit —with about thirty beds—, which will open as soon as necessary.