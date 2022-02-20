‘The Gilded Age’: 7 Shows To Watch If You Love The HBO Series

The new HBO series the golden age transports viewers to New York at the end of the 19th century, when an influx of cash-laden newcomers from the industrial age transformed the city’s social landscape. It’s a period of American history that has rarely been explored on television. But there are still some similar shows to watch if you can’t get enough of the lavish period drama.

‘belgravia’

Harriet Walter, Ella Purnell and Tamsin Greig in ‘Belgravia’ | carnival movies

the golden age comes from the mind of downton abbey creator Julian Fellowes. While fans can always revisit that popular series, there’s one lesser-known show from the writer that’s worth checking out. The 2020 series Belgravia is based on Fellowes’ 2016 book of the same name. It stars Harriet Walter and Tamsin Greig as two women in Victorian London whose lives are bound together by a shared secret from their past. One season broadcast on Epix.

‘The buccaneers’

Those who want to dive deeper into the Gilded Age can turn to Edith Wharton, whose novels depicted the insular and often cruel world of America’s elite in the early 20th century. Martin Scorsese adapted The Age of Innocence in an acclaimed 1993 film; Terence Davies tackled the house of joy in 2000. There is also the 1995 miniseries the buccaneers, which adapts Wharton’s story about young wealthy Americans looking for a husband in London. Five episodes broadcast on BritBox.

‘Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker’

Through the character of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) and her family, the golden age offers a glimpse into the world of the black middle class in the 19th century. It’s a little-known period in history, as The New York Times noted in a recent article. Those interested in Peggy’s story may want to pass on Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam CJ Walker, starring Octavia Spencer as America’s first self-made millionaire woman. Walker, who was born in 1867 to formerly enslaved parents, built his own impressive fortune in the early 20th century after launching a successful line of hair care products. Streaming four episodes on Netflix.

‘Hell on Wheels’

the golden age Star Morgan Spector has said (via Instagram) that his character, ruthless businessman George Russell, “is based a bit on Jay Gould,” a real-life robber baron who made his fortune investing in railroads. so far in the golden age, the construction of the railway is happening off the screen. But the AMCs hell on Wheels offers a fictionalized version of the construction of the first transcontinental railroad in the late 1860s. In real life, Gould eventually gained control of the Union Pacific Railroad after Thomas Durant (played by Colm Meaney on the show) became involved. in the Crédit Mobilier scandal. Broadcast for five seasons on AMC+.

‘The Alienist’

Set in 1896, the TNT murder mystery drama the alienist takes place in a very different New York than the one seen in the golden age, Staying in the seedy neighborhoods of lower Manhattan instead of the glittering dance halls of the city.. Based on a book by Caleb Carr, it follows an alienist (aka psychiatrist) named Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) who teams up with reporter John Moore (Luke Evans) and a police secretary named Sarah Howard (Dakota Fanning) to investigate. a series of brutal murders of child prostitutes. Two seasons streaming on HBO Max.

‘Dr Thorne’

Another series written by Fellowes, dr thorne is a four-part adaptation of an 1858 novel by Anthony Trollope. Follow Mary Thorne, a young woman from a mysterious background who is in love with her neighbor Frank. He is the son of aristocratic parents who have fallen on hard times. They want his son to marry a rich American heiress to save the family estate. Harry Richardson, who plays the Russells’ son, Larry, in the golden age (also appeared on Poldark) plays Frank. Four episodes available for purchase on iTunes.

‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’

I like the golden age, PBS mystery drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke takes place in 1882, although the action takes place in London, not New York. Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) is a middle-class woman who takes over her father’s detective agency after her sudden death. As she defies Victorian society’s limited expectations for women, she teams up with her old friend William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin), a police detective, to solve a series of crimes. Broadcast for one season on PBS Passport or the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video.

