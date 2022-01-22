The Gilded Age, a Downton Abbey in late 19th century NY – Tv

High-rise lounges, corsets, costume balls, and steam trains, wonderful beaded evening dresses, hats with velvet ribbons, the world of Lord Grantha – but this time with different protagonists and locations – “relives” in the heart of New York, but intrigue and gossip cannot be missing, the perfect cocktail to portray New World society with a little panache and some scandal. With Gilded Age, the new series from the creator of Downton Abbey, the Oscar-winning Julian Fellowes returns to the stories in costume: but this time the author abandons the British setting and tells the stories of power and social ascent in New York between the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth century. With a stellar cast: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector.

The TV series, which will premiere on HBO in the United States on January 25 and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the United Kingdom, will then arrive in Italy (the date has not been made official). Eyes on the protagonist Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of her majesty Meryl Streep. The daughter of art, plays the role of the young Marian, who will be forced to reach the Big Apple starting from the Pennsylvania countryside. New World society is in turmoil and increasingly polarized, between new rich and old social patterns.

Marian, orphaned by a Southern general, will move in with her aunts Agnes and Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon) who decide to take her under their wing in New York.

She will find herself in a new context and with the huge economic disparities affecting the city in the background, she will make her way into high society, even with the help of a successful peer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton of Hamilton), an African American woman who makes pass as his nanny. Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn. It is an aristocratic widow, stubborn and proud who does not accept the fact that the world has changed.

It is inconceivable to her that old values ​​are supplanted by new ideals that she does not recognize. Cintia Nixon (Sex and the City) is Ada Brook, another victim of the collapse of the Southern system, just like her sister. Unlike the latter, however, Ada did not find a way to get out of financial straits in time: she did not get married. Thus he finds himself economically dependent on Ada’s charity.

Society is in turmoil, polarized by powerful figures, and it is already clear from the first images of the trailer that the struggle of the aristocracy against modernity is fierce and no holds barred. Inadvertently, the young Marian will get caught up in the social feuds between one of her aunts (with a decidedly retrograde mentality) and her very wealthy neighbors. This is Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), a middle-class woman who married George Russell, the son of a merchant family who proved to be a financial genius by transforming into a ruthless railroad tycoon. Bertha is determined to use her money and position to advance in a society that resists change. Patrick Page will play Richard Clay, George Russell’s loyal secretary. Douglas Sills is Monsieur Baudin, the elegant, peculiar and sometimes hysterical chef of the Russell house. Amy Forsyth is Caroline “Carrie” Astor, the beautiful daughter of one of the most powerful women in New York City.

In this case Fellowes wants to up the ante, on the other hand to equal a figure of the caliber of Maggie Smith, voice of the last bastion of nobility and tradition in Downton Abbey, it is not said that two artists are enough, even if the Baranski couple -Nixon promises a delicious concentrate of cynicism and acidity and irony.

Fellowes, speaking of the new project, explained: “The Gilded Age has a really different energy than Downton Abbey. Things in Downton are on the decline, which is not the case in The Gilded Age at all. This new group is taking on the city. with a large amount of money available and they are having a lot of fun. ” (HANDLE).