The Gilded Age, a Downton Abbey in NY in the late 1800s – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 22 – High-rise lounges, costumed dances, the wonderful evening dresses embroidered with beads, the world of Lord Grantha – but this time with protagonists as diverse as the locations – “relives” in the heart of New York, but intrigues and gossip cannot be missing, the perfect cocktail to portray New World society with a little panache and some scandal. Gilded Age, what to expect from the new series from the creator of Downton Abbey, the Oscar-winning Julian Fellowes who returns to costumed stories: but this time the author leaves the British setting and tells stories of power and social ascent in New York between the end of the nineteenth and the beginning of the twentieth century. With a stellar cast: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Peet and Morgan Spector.



The TV series that will air in the world premiere on HBO in the United States next January 24 and 25 on Sky Atlantic and Now in the United Kingdom and Now and will arrive in Italy (the date has not been made official) and which will star Louisa Jacobson, in her first starring role, the 30-year-old youngest daughter of Her Majesty Meryl Streep. The daughter of art, plays the role of the young Marian, who will be forced to reach the Big Apple starting from the Pennsylvania countryside. New World society is in turmoil and increasingly polarized, between new rich and old social patterns. The story sees the young Marian, orphaned by a southern general, who will move in with her aunts Agnes and Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon). She will find herself in a new context and with the huge economic disparities affecting the city in the background, she will make her way into high society, even with the help of a successful peer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton of Hamilton), an African American woman who makes pass as his nanny. Christine Baranski plays Agnes. It is an aristocratic widow, stubborn and proud who does not accept the fact that the world has changed. Cintia Nixon (Sex and the City) is Ada Brook, another victim of the collapse of the Southern system. Inadvertently, Marian the young woman will get caught up in the social feuds between one of her aunts (with a decidedly retrograde mentality) and her very wealthy neighbors. (HANDLE).

