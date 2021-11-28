The Gilded Age: eyes on Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Meryl Streep

Write down this name: Louisa Jacobson. From January, in America, it will be on everyone’s lips, and the echo will soon reach us too, as soon as possible The Gilded Age, the new costume series by Julian Fellow, creator of Downton Abbey, will land in Italy. In fact, she is the young heroine around whom the story of this new one is built period drama which, the authors assure, will not make one regret the adventures of the Crawley family.

Thirty-year-old Louisa, making her debut in front of the camera, is the protagonist: a young orphan who moves from Pennsylvania to New York, the guest of two rich aunts (one of which is Cynthia Nixon, the Miranda of Sex and the City). The two ladies will have the task of introducing her to good society, revealing its dynamics and geography, but our heroine will soon learn that things are a little more complicated than how her aunts tell her about them.

But there’s another reason everyone’s eyes will be on her: Meryl Streep. Louisa is in fact the youngest daughter of the Oscar-winning actress and sculptor Don Gummer. Like older sister Mamie, whom we have seen in The Good Wife And True Detective, he decided to follow in the footsteps of his mother Meryl but first he thought about studying and preparing: after graduating in psychology, he attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford and then the Yale School Drama. Only once she was ready did she go to work, but so far she has only done theater and a small part in a TV movie in 2019.

Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton on the set of The Gilded Age Jose Perez / INSTARimages.com / IPA

Now the big leap, alongside a respectable cast: in addition to the aforementioned Cynthia Nixon, there will be Christine Baranski (in which the lovers of The Big Ben Theory will recognize Leonard Hofstader’s mother), Simon Jones (he was George V in the first film of Downton Abbey), And Vera Farmiga’s “sister of art”, Taissa, already seen in The Bling Ring by Sofia Coppola and in the TV series American Horror Story.

The Gilded Age it will debut on HBO in the United States on January 24, and the next day in Great Britain on Sky Atlantic, where we will probably also see it in Italy. However, there is no release date yet.