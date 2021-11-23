The Gilded Age, what to expect from the new series from the creator of Downton Abbey

Try it again, Julian! In fact, Mr. Oscar winner Julian Fellowes not if he does it twice because, as King Midas of the costume dramas on TV, has long since found its way into showbusiness and continues to follow it with commendable constancy.

It is his little gem Belgravia (currently on NOW), he obviously wrote the second film of Downton Abbey and in the meantime it has also produced The English Game (on Netflix). Dei period drama has made its workhorse and so, let it be a miniseries on the Titanic or yet another adaptation to the cinema of Romeo and Juliet, it does not matter: as long as there are laces and he gives the best of himself.

Here because has also just signed one of the most anticipated TV projects, The Gilded Age, hopefully arriving in Italy soon (maybe on Sky?), after the US debut on HBO on January 24th. The anticipation also increases thanks to the high-sounding names involved in the project, by Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) to Christine Baranski (now a militant lawyer in The good fight, on TIMVision). At the center of the story we find Louisa Jacobson: debutant in front of the camera, of course, but still the daughter of Meryl Streep. It is not the only presence of the cast with famous relatives, as evidenced by Taissa Farmiga, sister of Vera (currently engaged in the series Hawkeye).

As the title suggests, the setting is not British, but American, more precisely in the years of the economic boom of 1800 in New York.

The newly released teaser trailer shows upscale living rooms, ultra-tight corsets and steam trains, but suggests intrigue and gossip, the perfect cocktail to portray New World society with a little panache and some scandal. The story sees young Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forced to move from the Pennsylvania countryside to the Big Apple after her father’s death, when Aunts Agnes and Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon) decide to take her under their wing. The girl is in the middle of the industrial revolution, between the new rich and the old equilibrium. Guiding her in this unknown world is a successful peer, the African American Peggy (Denée Benton of Hamilton).

Society is in turmoil, polarized by powerful figures such as Martha Levinson (Shirley MacLaine), and it is already clear from the first images that the struggle of the aristocracy against modernity is fierce and no holds barred.

In this case Fellowes wants to up the ante, However to match a figure of the caliber of Maggie Smith, voice of the last bastion of nobility and tradition in Downton Abbey, it is not said that two artists are enough, even if the Baranski-Nixon couple promises a delicious concentrate of cynicism and acidity. But, you know, in these cases the ingredients on the paper can all be present and in any case end up being wrong with the doses.

However, since in Fellowes we trust, The Gilded Age tops the list of unmissable guilty pleasures of 2022.