the girl accused of having broken the relationship comes out of silence and speaks her truths

Following the break-up of Gerard Pique and Shakira, many questions arose in particular on the possible cause of the break: the “new love” of the footballer breaks the silence.

At the time, every TV show and every media outlet was trying to provide information, and everyone thought it was about a young woman who worked as a waitress and hostess for one of Pique’s businesses who were in it. was the cause, as ‘Salvame’ reports.

This alleged 22-year-old woman is the new love of Gerard Pique who ended his 12-year relationship with Shakira, but the Socialite media went much further in its investigations and made a surprising discovery.

During a 15-minute phone call, the young woman, who bears the initials CM, spoke exclusively with journalists from the Telecinco program.

Socialite was able to contact the young woman thanks to a mutual acquaintance between the girl and Laura Roige the show’s correspondent.

“She is upset by all this, she did not think the information could come out in the open,” said Laura Roige .

The young woman wants to “tell him the truth”

CM, who wants to unveil the truth, is the catalyst for this change of information around Shakira and Pique .

“She got involved in this story unwittingly and wants her truth to be exposed. She wants to remain anonymous but gave us permission to transcribe the conversation we had with her,” adds the Socialite journalist.

CM’s words

“I would like to clarify that I do not know at all Gerard Pique they linked me to him without trying to understand because of the description of the supposed girl and they assigned me the role taking advantage of the fact that I am not in contact with social networks because I am in the process of pass my final exams,” CM reportedly said.

“It’s not me and I don’t know him, so leave me alone, people blame me for things I didn’t do, any announcement that quotes me from now on will lead to a lawsuit (…) I don’t understand why they involved me in this story.

“I guess because they need someone to change the subject and confuse everyone, even though they told me, the real girl involved is going to come out soon, I hope it’s like that they will leave me in peace and be able to go about something else, that’s what matters to me. »

It’s not CM, it’s CC

According Laura Roige the initials CM and the words of the young woman prove that she was a bait for all “colleagues in the trade”.

The identity is a missing name that was deliberately released, and it matches CC rather than CM