The girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, has committed herself making us feel older: now she is 25 years old

EFE Latam Videos

Chilesaurus, the Jurassic “rosetta stone” that a child discovered in Patagonia

Aysén (Chile), Feb 24 (EFE).- Diego Suárez was only 7 years old when, playing with some stones in the middle of Chilean Patagonia, he discovered by chance one of the strangest and most interesting dinosaurs in the world: the Chilesaurus. The year was 2004 and the then child had accompanied his parents, two renowned Chilean geologists, to do a little research in some mountains near the town of Mallín Grande, in the remote and southern region of Aysén, 2,000 kilometers south of Chile. the capital. “Diego was obsessed with dinosaurs and played with cow bones as if they were Diplodocus bones. That day he hit a rock and several fossils jumped out. That’s how it all started,” his father, Manuel Suárez, recalled to Efe in those mountains. “ROSETTA STONE OF PALEONTOLOGY” The material was sent to Argentina and it was then that an arduous research work began led by Fernando Novas, paleontologist at the Museum of Natural Sciences of Buenos Aires and who baptized the find as the “Rosetta Stone of paleontology “, in reference to the Egyptian slab that allowed us to understand hieroglyphics. Eleven years later, in June 2015, Chilesaurus was on the cover of the prestigious journal Nature and today it continues to be studied by experts from around the world because its discovery radically changed what was known about the evolution of dinosaurs and forced the rethinking of the history. “It is an icon of local, national and world paleontology. The British themselves described the find as the most important in the last 100 years,” Gustavo Saldivia, director of the Aysén Regional Museum, where a replica of the specimen is on display, told Efe. and the original humerus and one finger claw. Chilesaurus diegosuarezi, named in honor of the little paleontologist, is so far the only species found that mixes features of the two main groups of dinosaurs: theropods, which walk on two legs and are carnivorous, and the long-necked, herbivorous sauropodomorphs. . Measuring 1.30 meters from tail to head, it is reminiscent of the Velociraptor, the Carnotaurius or the Tyrannosaurus, but its hands have only two short fingers with slightly curved claws, “which indicates that they were not used to capture animals,” explained the director of the museum, where the Chilesaurus is the big star. Its skin type and color remain unknown, although experts believe it could be similar to that of snakes. “It’s like a Frankenstein, which brings together bones from different animals, a strange thing,” said Suárez, 75, a professor at the Andrés Bello University (Chile). CRADLE OF JURASSIC FOSSILS 148 million years old, it is one of the oldest dinosaur species found in South America, which lived at the end of the Late Jurassic, almost at the beginning of the Cretaceous. The stone found by Diego – who got tired of fossils and ended up devoting himself to business sciences – “was like a mille-feuille cake, in which the dinosaurs were the dulce de leche and the puff pastries were the volcanic rocks. This is how we were able to determine by radiometric methods the age of the dinosaur”, recalled his proud father. In the same lands of Chilean Patagonia and a few years later, a joint expedition of Chilean and Argentine scientists came across in July 2021 the ancestor of modern crocodiles: the Burkesuchus mallingrandensis, one of the few crocodiles that lived on land along with to the dinosaurs. And a few kilometers further down, in the Magallanes region, researchers from the University of Chile discovered last December a new species of an armored dinosaur, Stegouros elengassen, which was the subject of another Nature cover. “The south of Chile is giving the most important dinosaurs of this century and that there are hardly any resources. If more money were allocated, what other surprises could Aysén and Magallanes hold for us?” asked Saldivia, whose museum is nominated this year. to the Leading Culture Destinations Berlin Awards, recognized as the “Oscar of museums”. María M. Mur (c) Agencia EFE